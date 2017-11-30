At midday: TSX up as energy stocks rally; TD drops on earnings miss

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, with energy shares rallying as hopes for a deal to extend output cuts pushed oil prices higher, while a miner sank on a lowered outlook and two big banks moved in opposite directions after reporting earnings.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.78 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 16,072.02. Six of its 10 main groups were higher, with three advancers for every decliner.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, the country's second-biggest bank, was down 1.9 per cent at $73.61 as lower investment banking revenue contributed to a fourth-quarter earnings miss, while No. 5 lender Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 2.9 per cent to $118.17 after its earnings exceeded expectations.

The energy group climbed 2.5 per cent despite a drop in oil, which gave up earlier gains after OPEC members agreed to extend curbs on output to the end of next year at a meeting in Vienna, though a final deal hinges on the decision of non-OPEC producers, expected towards the end of the day.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc was up 5.4 per cent at $48.21 after providing a strategic update including asset sale and dividend payment plans.

Lundin Mining Corp slumped 17.3 per cent to $7.41 in heavy volume after the diversified base metals miner lowered production guidance for 2018 at a flagship copper mine and several analysts cut their recommendations and target prices on the stock.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pierced through the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday and the other indexes rallied on strong indications that President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan may get enough support for passage.

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said he would back the tax legislation under consideration by the Senate, saying he believes it will directly benefit all Americans.

Mr. McCain, who had voted against the healthcare overhaul effort this summer, is considered a critical vote for the Republican effort.

The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four similar 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes that Trump's tax plan would make headway.

"The market is pushing higher as the tax reform gets closer to becoming a reality. The market is beginning to price in a higher certainty of tax reform happening and that is the big driver today," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pa.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 144.91 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 24,085.59 and the S&P 500 was up 11.65 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 2,637.72.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.54 per cent to 6,861.25, a day after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than three months as investors rotated out of technology stocks.

Tech heavyweights such as Apple and Facebook , the worst hit in Wednesday's sell-off, boosted the indexes on Thursday.

The S&P energy index's more than 1-per-cent rise led the advancers after OPEC agreed to extend oil production cuts until the end of 2018.

Goldman Sachs jumped 2 per cent, while JPMorgan and Bank of America rose more than 0.5 per cent, tracking higher U.S. treasury yields.

Kroger was the biggest S&P gainer, surging about 10 per cent after the supermarket chain forecast upbeat same-store sales for the holiday quarter and reported higher-than-expected results.

Reports that pointed to sustained increase in underlying price pressures and a drop in first-time applications for unemployment benefits also helped sentiment.

OPEC agreed to extend cuts on Thursday for a further nine months, two delegates at the meeting in the Austrian capital told Reuters, a move largely anticipated by the market.

The most-active February Brent contract was trading 10 cents down at $62.43 a barrel. The front-month January contract expires later on Thursday.

U.S. light crude for February delivery was at $57.07 a barrel, down 23 cents.

"The price is surprisingly stable. I can't remember an OPEC meeting where prices traded in such a narrow range after a decision like today's. I'm very surprised about that," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"We have to wait for the OPEC press conference, maybe prices will move when we get some more details," he said, adding that he expected prices to drop as they did after the last OPEC output cuts decision.

Though the deal looks set to go through, a final decision involving non-OPEC producers, including Russia, has yet to be announced.

"Last year the cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia - OPEC and non-OPEC - was rather unprecedented," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

"If this is extended for another nine months, until the end of 2018, it can only be positive," he added.

A press conference towards the end of the day is expected to outline whether the overall deal will be put up for review in June 2018.

Russia has been pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts, concerned that prices don't rally too fast and rival U.S. shale firms don't boost output further.

One of OPEC's biggest problems while cutting supplies has been rising U.S. output, which is gaining global market share and undermining the group's efforts to tighten the market.

U.S. oil production hit a new record of 9.68 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, according to government data released on Wednesday.

That is up from 8.5 million bpd at the end of last year, before the cuts were implemented.

Rystad Energy, a consultancy, said it expects U.S. oil production to reach 9.9 million bpd in December, which would bring it close to top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.