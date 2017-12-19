At midday: TSX up with banks, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains among its biggest banks and other financial stocks, while Great Canadian Gaming Corp surged after it won a contract to operate facilities in the Toronto region.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.58 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,172.37.

Seven of 10 main groups were higher, with the index hovering just below the all-time high it hit in the prior session.

Story continues below advertisement

The energy group climbed 0.7 per cent as oil prices pushed higher, while the financials group gained 0.4 per cent and industrials rose 0.2 per cent.

Royal Bank of Canada added 1 per cent to $103.28 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1.4 per cent to $122.11.

Great Canadian Gaming jumped 13.1 per cent to $33.81 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2 per cent.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 1.2 per cent to $6.02 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso.

Wall Street dipped on Tuesday, ahead of a vote on a bill to overhaul the U.S. tax system, weighed down by an Apple-led pullback after two strong session of gains on rising hopes that the U.S. Congress will vote in favor of the bill.

The House of Representatives will vote on the bill in the afternoon, followed by the Senate later in evening. The bill will likely be signed into law by the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The bill would cut corporate tax rates to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

"Obviously there is high confidence that it will get passed, but there is a very narrow margin for error, within the Senate especially. So there's a little bit of a pause to see what's going to happen," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, NC.

Apple fell 1.2 per cent after broker Instinet downgraded the stock to "neutral," saying the supply-demand balance for the iPhone X suggested little space to raise sales estimates for the next quarter.

The S&P 500 technology sector fell 0.53 per cent, with tech stocks weighing the most on the major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58.47 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 24,733.73 and the S&P 500 was down 4 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,686.16.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.92 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 6,972.84. On Monday, the index briefly topped 7,000-point mark for the first time on rising hopes of the tax bill being passed.

Story continues below advertisement

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the tech sector. The gainers were led by the consumer staple index's 0.51-per-cent increase.

Altria rose 2 per cent after Berenberg upgraded the stock saying a lower tax rate would boost the tobacco company's profit and shareholder payouts.

Wal-Mart rose 0.8 per cent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy", on expectations that the retailer's shares will rise further in 2018.

Zimmer Biomet jumped 6.5 per cent, the S&P's biggest gainer, after the company appointed a full-time chief executive.

U.S. securities regulators temporarily suspended trading in the shares of The Crypto Co, up more than 2,700 per cent this month after its cryptocurrency plans, on concerns about the "accuracy and adequacy" of its publicly-available information.

Shares of other small companies, which have surged on their own plans to cash in on the cryptocurrency craze, also dropped. First Bitcoin, USA Real Estate Holding, UBI Blockchain tumbled between 15 per cent and 21 per cent.