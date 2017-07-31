Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as higher bond yields supported its biggest banks and insurers and its base metal miners got a boost from copper prices hitting their highest in two years.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s Bay Co rose 1.9 per cent to $10.81 after activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management threatened a proxy war at the Canadian retailer if it did not take steps to “enhance shareholder value.”

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.93 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,157.58.

It is on track for a 0.2-per-cent slip on the month.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent, as the yield on Canadian 10-year bonds hit its highest since late 2014, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp adding 1.2 per cent to $25.74.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase the net interest margins of banks.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent, even as several gold miners weighed.

Copper prices were at a two-year peak, boosted by a Chinese government-led infrastructure push that kept construction humming in the world’s second-largest economy.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd added 2.6 per cent to $13.81 and Teck Resources Ltd rose 2.7 per cent to $27.06.

Gold miners were more mixed, however, with several slipping even as the price of bullion hit its highest in nearly seven weeks on a struggling U.S. dollar.

Eldorado Gold Corp fell 6.1 per cent to $2.63, hitting its lowest since 2005, as several analysts cut their recommendations and price targets on the stock following disappointing earnings on Friday.

B2Gold Corp fell 3.9 per cent to $3.23.

NexGen Energy jumped 3.6 per cent to $3.15 after the uranium explorer reported the results of an initial economic assessment of its Arrow deposit in Saskatchewan.

The energy group retreated 1.4 per cent, with Encana Corp down 2.1 per cent at $12.37 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd off 1.6 per cent at $37.89.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were trading lower on Monday morning as tech stocks weighed on the indexes, while the Dow touched a record high, boosted by Boeing Co . Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Netflix , and Amazon, part of the high-flying “FANG” stocks, were all lower.

“We’ve been in a little bit of pull-back on some of the tech stocks for the last few days. I think it’s just a matter of the fact that they have had a very strong run,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“The bull market is sort of broadening out and people are taking a few profits off the table on some these stocks that have done exceedingly well.”

Shares of Boeing were up 2 per cent, making it the top boost to the Dow, after J.P. Morgan analysts raised price target.

Investors have been counting on earnings to support the relatively high valuations for equities, with the S&P 500 trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15 times.

Of the 289 S&P 500 companies that reported results until Friday, 73 per cent of them beat analyst expectations. This is above the 71-per-cent average over the past four quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apple Inc, a part of the Dow, is expected to report quarterly results after market close on Tuesday and its performance may hold the sway over tech stocks this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 21,893.85, the S&P 500 was down 1.38 points, or 0.055823 per cent, at 2,470.72 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.78 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 6,352.90.

6 of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the information technology’s 2.3-per-cent decline, making it the biggest drag.

On data front, contracts to buy previously owned homes rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines.

The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, jumped 1.5 per cent to a reading of 110.2.

The Federal Reserve of Dallas will release its monthly manufacturing index for July at around 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on Monday, putting July was on track to become the strongest month for the commodity this year.

Scripps Network was up 1.23 per cent at $87.98 premarket after Discovery Communications said it would buy the media company for $14.6-billion.

Charter Communications Inc shares were up 4.3 per cent at $386.13 after the U.S. cable operator said on Sunday it was not interested in buying wireless carrier Sprint Corp .

