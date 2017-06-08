Canada’s main stock index eked out a small rise in morning trade on Thursday, helped by gains for some of the country’s biggest banks but weighed down by losses for gold miners.



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also added to the positive sentiment, jumping 7.2 per cent to $17.60 after saying it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930-million as part of a debt reduction plan.



ECN Capital Corp gained 3.3 per cent to $3.77 after the commercial financing company said it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for $410-million in cash.



At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.97 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,377.20.



Four of its 10 main sectors moved higher.



Gold edged lower after the euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar, while investors await the outcome of Britain’s national election and testimony from former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey.



U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy late morning trading on Thursday as former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony got underway.



Mr. Comey is being grilled by Washington politicians over his claims that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



Mr. Comey said he had no doubt that Russia interfered with the election but was confident that no votes had been altered.



“Today is about Washington and the drama surrounding Comey’s testimony. But the talk about the demise of President Trump’s presidency or growth agenda seems premature, short of a smoking gun,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.



“I expect equities to generally tend sideways today, short of any new revelations coming out of the testimony.”



Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank signalled no further interest rate cuts as euro zone prospects improved but said subdued inflation meant it would continue to pump more stimulus into the region’s economy.



Investors are also keeping an eye on the outcome of the UK general election, with opinion polls showing Theresa May’s Conservative Party leading between 5 and 12 percentage points over the main opposition Labour Party, suggesting she would increase her majority.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 18.12 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 21,191.81, the S&P 500 was down 0.07 points, or 0.00 per cent, at 2,433.07.



The Nasdaq Composite was up 8.14 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 6,305.52.



European bonds jumped and the euro and bank shares stumbled backwards on Thursday, as ECB chief Mario Draghi took markets by surprise on Thursday with a robust signal the bank had no plans to cut back its stimulus any time soon.



It was the first instalment of a packed day for markets, which includes Mr. Comey’s testimony and will conclude with the result overnight of a snap election in Brexit-bound Britain.



Despite data earlier in the day showing the euro zone growing at its fast clip since the ECB started printing money, the ECB head played down expectations that had been building that it could soon be scaling it back.



“I want to emphasise that basically the ECB will be in the market for a long time,” Mr. Draghi said at meeting held in Estonia. Asked about possibility of reducing its asset purchases in September he added: “That was not discussed.”



European banks led a sharp stocks retreat after Mr. Draghi’s comment but another sharp U-turn hoisted them up more than 1 percent again. The rise came after signs emerged of another euro zone bank rescue, this time in Italy, as well as a pop in energy stocks as oil recovered from a 5-per-cent tumble.



Mr. Draghi’s comments also briefly knocked the euro back below $1.12 while bond yields slumped in Germany, hit a multi-month low in Spain and saw the biggest drop since December in Italy.



“The market’s initial assessment is that the ECB is not quite as close to policy normalisation as previously thought,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec in London.



The dollar was also beginning to find some traction having been in a holding pattern. The yen had landed a glancing blow overnight after stimulus withdrawal talk from a Bank of Japan policymaker, but the greenback had all but recovered as focus returned to the day’s main events.



“To be honest, I’m absolutely staggered about the degree to which this geopolitical environment and developments are having absolutely no effect on markets,” said Saxo Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy.



“I’m old enough to remember how nervous the market used to get about this kind of stuff back in the day. I admit I don’t know how to price it, but it’s really staggering.”



With the VIX implied volatility index, the markets’ so called ‘fear gauge’ hovering just above 10 per cent, similar arguments are being made about the UK election, the race for which has tightened drastically in recent weeks



London’s FTSE was beginning to sag as the day wore on and after a solid start the pound had drew back to $1.2940



For all the speculation about a hung parliament or a Labour-led coalition, the central assumption was the governing Conservatives would slightly increase their majority, a result also suggested by recent, though divergent, opinion polls.



Spot sterling has been firm in recent days, although the jump in overnight implied volatility readings to some 30 per cent – the highest since July – showed some pricing of possible risks over the next 12-18 hours.



The biggest moves of the week so far remain centred around ebbing energy prices and inflation outlooks in general.



Oil prices pared losses on Thursday, having hit one-month lows earlier in the day after unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already oversupplied market.



The oil price has slipped below $50 a barrel despite a pledge by the world’s largest exporters to extend an existing cut in production of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) into next year in an effort to reduce bulging global inventories.



Adding to concerns about supply outstripping demand, Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude, bringing all the country’s crude grades fully online for the first time in 16 months.



Brent crude was flat at $48.06 a barrel, having touched an earlier low of $47.56, while U.S. crude futures were up 15 cents at $45.87 a barrel.



The market has also come under pressure from news of rising output from Libya, which together with Nigeria is exempt from the production cut made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its 11 partners.



“I’ve been quite bullish for the second half of this year, based on supply and demand balances and I would still not give up on that idea, that rebalancing is going to start in the second half,” PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.



“But if Nigerian and Libyan production is picking up as well as they are now, then slowly, I am probably going to have to start changing my mind.”

