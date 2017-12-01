Wall Street drops on report of Russia probe

U.S. stocks, the dollar and Treasury yields sank on Friday after an ABC report said former national security advisor Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Donald Trump instructed him to make contact with Russians during the presidential campaign.

The moves in U.S. financial markets reverberated across assets in Europe and emerging markets. Government bond yields and stocks in the euro area tumbled following the news.

Reuters has not verified the ABC News report, which cited a Flynn confidant.

"The market hasn't priced in a former national security advisor testifying against the President," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"It potentially jeopardizes tax reform and the agenda of the administration," he said, adding that "it puts all the market-friendly forces like tax reform and economic growth on the back burner."

Mr. Flynn was also charged with lying to the FBI, marking an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over Trump's administration.

Financial markets reacted to the possibility of Trump's agenda stalling further even as his first major legislative win, a tax overhaul, seemed to be within grasp. His campaign promise of corporate tax cuts has been essential to the stock market's rally since Election Day last November.

If the Russia probe derails the tax legislation, it could hurt the chances of Republicans retaining their majorities in the House and Senate as voters go to the polls next year.

The declines in stocks, however, could be brief as the U.S. Senate appears to near passage of a tax overhaul bill seen by analysts as a boon to shares on Wall Street.

At 1:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 92.64 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 24,179.71, while the S&P 500 fell 12.59 points, or 0.475529 per cent, at 2,634.99.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 53.79 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 6,820.18.

"We have to point to something that is new and that would be the Flynn announcement," Art Hogan, chief market strategist with Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"The problem is we don't know exactly what he's going to say. That's the unknown and the market doesn't like to try to price unknowns. We have an information vacuum."

U.S. stocks have been rising all year, helped by hopes that Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would pass business-friendly measures to free up more growth and investment in an economy already growing solidly.

A fall back in major tech stocks on Wednesday, however, added to hints that a long-awaited halt to the market's eight-year long rally could also be in the offing.

The S&P 500 has posted a 1-per-cent daily loss only four times in 2017.

All the major S&P sectors barring energy were down. The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped to its highest in more than three months.

"They (investors) read those headlines and immediately you got massive activity coming through - it's not low volume, it's high volume," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in New Jersey.

"You are seeing gold markets react the other way, you are seeing the safety bets come on."

Canada's main stock index was also down slightly on Friday as banks and energy companies gained with higher oil prices and surprisingly robust domestic jobs data.

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.03 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 16,037.45.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.74 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.49 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.42 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.05 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.41 per cent.

The dollar index fell 0.29 per cent, with the euro up 0.06 per cent to $1.1909.

"To the extent that this (Flynn) headline further ensnares this administration into this investigation or suggests a widening of the Special Counsel's probe I think that it is certainly a key concern for global investors and that's why we are seeing the dollar come off," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.51 per cent versus the greenback at 111.98 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3497, down 0.21 per cent on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 18/32 in price to yield 2.3526 per cent, from 2.415 per cent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last rose 49/32 in price to yield 2.7546 per cent, from 2.831 per cent late on Thursday.

Crude futures rose a day after OPEC and other major producers agreed to continue reining in output until the end of 2018 to try to reduce a global oil glut and boost prices.

U.S. crude rose 1.81 per cent to $58.44 per barrel and Brent was at $63.78, up 1.84 per cent on the day.

Spot gold added 0.7 per cent to $1,283.51 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.66 per cent to $1,281.60 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.88 per cent to $6,821.50 a tonne.