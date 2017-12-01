Wall Street drops on report of Russia probe

U.S. stocks sank on Friday after ABC News reported former national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to tell investigators that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with Russians during last year's presidential elections.

The report added to a volatile day of political news which saw shares fall initially in New York on concerns over the passage of Trump's tax bill through the Senate.

Reuters has not verified the ABC News report, which cited a Flynn confidant. Flynn pleaded guilty after being charged for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

"If it turns out to be an accurate report, and ultimately Flynn implicates Trump as having colluded with Russia to rig the election, obviously that creates a lot of turmoil," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for brokerage Charles Schwab.

"But it's too early to say."

Stock movements in recent days have mirrored the news out of Washington, with a surprise endorsement for the tax plan from Republican Senator John McCain helping the Dow break above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 223.55 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 24,048.8.

The S&P 500 was down 1.1 per cent at 2,618.85 and the Nasdaq Composite 1.45 per cent at 6,774.44.

"The market is reacting to this ABC report that Trump can be incriminated by Flynn's testimony," said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"If it is true, then the market should be pricing a lower likelihood of Trump's economic agenda being implemented. But it's hard to tell how much substance there is behind it at this stage, at best its a distraction from the tax reforms."

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as banks and energy companies gained with higher oil prices and surprisingly robust domestic jobs data, while gold mining stocks pulled back.

BlackBerry Ltd fell 1.9 per cent to $13.66 after agreeing to pay Nokia about $137-million in a contract dispute, while Barrick Gold Corp slipped 0.6 per cent to $17.93 after saying it had bought a stake in a smaller gold miner.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.28 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 16,052.49.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with two decliners for every advancer overall, and the index was heading for a 0.4 percent slip over the course of the week.

The energy group climbed 1.9 per cent, as oil prices rose following a deal among major producer to extend an output curb.

MEG Energy Corp rose 2.4 per cent to $5.59 after the oil sands producer said it expects higher production in 2018, compared to its 2017 forecast.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 2 per cent at $120.48, extending gains as several analyst upgraded their view on the stock following its Thursday earnings beat.

BRP Inc jumped early before pulling back to trade up 1.2 per cent to $47.70 after the Ski-Doo maker posted earnings that beat expectations.

Oil climbed on Friday, approaching its highest level since the summer of 2015 a day after OPEC and other major producers agreed to continue reining in output until the end of 2018 to try to reduce the global oil glut and boost prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to keep current limits on output in place until the end of next year, although they signaled a possible early exit from the deal should the market overheat and prices rise too far.

Brent futures were trading at $64.17 a barrel, with the new front month February up 60 cents, or 0.9 per cent, from where the January contract expired on Thursday. The lower priced February future, was up about 2.3 per cent from where it closed in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up $1.33, or 2.3 per cent, at $58.73. WTI's January contract does not expire till Dec. 19.

In November, both oil benchmarks traded at their highest levels since June 2015 with Brent hitting $64.65 and WTI at $59.05. They respectively gained 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent in the month.

Despite recent gains, Brent was on track to rise less than 1 percent for the week, while WTI was headed for a decline of less than 1 percent.

"The market is giving the OPEC, non-OPEC accord its due. The Saudi oil minister came across as resolute and determined to see global crude oil inventories reduce," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

The deal, which has been in place since January and was due to expire in March, has seen producers reduce output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), helping to halve global oil oversupply over the past year.

It has allowed Brent prices to return above $60 per barrel, recovering from lows of $27 per barrel hit in January 2016.

But the price rise has also revived the specter of the bull market of the last decade when Brent prices soared.

These concerns led Russia to stress the need for clarity on an exit strategy from the deal and to this end, a reference to a review process in June was included.

"It leaves a question mark about the second half (of 2018) and about the commitment of Russian oil companies, which will be price dependent," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

The chief executive of Russia's top private producer Lukoil told Reuters he would like to see the price of oil stable at current levels, trading in the $60-65 per barrel range.

Price rises could also fuel more drilling in the United States, which is not party to the agreement, Russia warned.

Rising U.S. production has been a thorn in OPEC's side, undermining the impact of its output curbs. The market is awaiting U.S. rig count data, an indicator of future production, at around 1 p.m. EST.

U.S. oil production hit a new record of 9.68 million bpd last week, while on a monthly basis, it rose to its highest since 2015, growing to 9.5 million bpd in September, according to federal energy data going back to 2005. On an annual basis, output peaked at 9.6 million bpd in 1970.

"Countries involved in the (OPEC) deal ... will keep a close eye on U.S. oil production and will not shy away from taking appropriate steps to counter its impact," said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.



With a file from Bloomberg News