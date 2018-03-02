At midday: U.S. stocks keep plunging as Trump talks up ‘trade war’

A global sell-off in stocks came back around to the United States in morning trading Friday after President Donald Trump doubled down on "trade war" talk.

The Standard & Poor's 500 is on pace to close out another week with a sharp loss, and the index is now down for the year even though it just had its best January in two decades.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to defend his promise from Thursday to impose stiff tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, which has investors worried about escalating retaliation by other countries that would damage the global economy. He said that the United States is losing on trade with virtually every country and that "trade wars are good" and "easy to win."

Investors have a different impression. Markets tumbled in Asia, where China expressed "grave concern," and spread to Europe, where the president of the European Union's governing body promised retaliation if Trump follows through. When markets opened in the U.S., the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 were sharply lower, following steep declines Thursday.

A trade war would threaten one of the key reasons investors were optimistic about stocks coming into 2018: that the global economy was finally strengthening in sync, which would lead to higher corporate profits. Big U.S. companies are heavily reliant on global trade, which means investors in U.S. stocks have only recently begun feeling the full benefit.

Companies in the S&P 500 got 43 per cent of their sales from outside the United States in 2016, according to the most recent data from S&P Dow Jones Indices. That means Apple and other big U.S. companies are dependent on customers not only in Peoria but also Paris and Peru.

A "trade war is in no one's interests," said Roberto Azevedo, head of the World Trade Organization.

The S&P 500 was down 17, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,660, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The index is on pace for a loss of 3.2 per cent this week, which would be its third decline that severe in the last five weeks. The worst weekly loss of last year was 1.4 per cent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 306, or 1.2 per cent, to 24,302, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,144.

Worries about the possibility of higher inflation and interest rates have meant big swings for markets since the S&P 500 set its latest record high in late January.

If Trump follows through on his tariff promise, it could raise costs for companies that use lots of steel, which could lead to higher inflation. Inflation has been low in the years following the Great Recession, but if it jumps higher, it could force the Federal Reserve to raise short-term rates more quickly and severely than investors are expecting. That could easily upset markets, which had been enjoying a remarkably smooth ride last year.

The Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, jolted markets on Tuesday, when he said that he's feeling more optimistic about the U.S. economy. Some investors took that as a signal that the Fed may get more aggressive about raising rates, which sent stocks down and Treasury yields higher. Later in the week, though, Mr. Powell may have calmed some of the fears when he said that he does not see inflation in wages "at a point of acceleration."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 per cent from 2.81 per cent late Thursday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations of Fed movements, rose to 2.24 per cent from 2.22 per cent. The 30-year yield, which moves more on expectations of future inflation, climbed to 3.14 per cent from 3.09 per cent.

Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Friday, weighed by declines in energy, financial and industrial shares as oil prices fell and global investors worried about a trade war.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 93.15 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 15,300.80.

The energy group retreated 1.5 per cent, with Suncor Energy down 3.2 per cent at $40.73, as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 per cent at $60.29 a barrel after news of U.S. plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum hit global equity markets and as U.S. crude inventories climbed.

Mr. Trump unveiled the tariffs on Thursday but did not make clear whether they would apply to Canada, which is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States.

Canada's economy could also be impacted by talks with the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States.

Shares of trade-sensitive auto parts and railroad companies added to Thursday's declines. Magna International Inc fell 1.4 per cent to $67.75 and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd retreated 1 per cent to $224.69.

The overall industrials group slipped 0.9 per cent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, declined 0.7 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.2 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged 2.5 per cent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.5 per cent and South Korea's Kospi dropped 1 per cent.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 lost 2.2 per cent, and Germany's DAX fell 2.1 per cent. The FTSE 100 in London gave up 1.2 per cent.



