At midday: Valeant, energy shares lead TSX higher

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals and energy stocks.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.69 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 16,139.20.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups gained with only utilities and information technology falling..

Story continues below advertisement

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, rose 0.4 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 0.6 per cent.

Financial stocks rose 0.1 per cent as IGM Financial Inc. advanced 1.3 per cent to $44.82 and Manulife Financial Corp. up 0.5 per cent to $26.82.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which rose 5.1 per cent to $27.88, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Ltd., down 2.6 per cent to $3.43.

The most active Canadian stocks by volume included Aurora Cannabis, down 1 per cent to $7.24.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., was down 2.4 per cent to $4.08 after rival MTY Food Group Inc. announced it has signed a deal to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $248-million. Shares of MTY fell 3.4 per cent to $52.70.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.13 per cent on the day at 77.64 U.S.

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced in late morning trade on Tuesday as Boeing's shares hit a record and bank stocks rose ahead of a near certain move by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rate.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Boeing rose as much as 3.4 per cent to $291.56 after the company said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent and replace its existing share buyback program with a new $18-billion authorization.

Goldman Sachs gained 1.2 per cent and Bank of America rose 0.6 per cent, helping lift the S&P financial index 0.36 per cent.

"You're going to see rotation when you go into the end of the year. Some of the profits were taken off the table for big winners such as technology and into sectors that have not done as well, such as finance and energy," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 106.96 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 24,492.99 and the S&P 500 was up 4.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,664.64.

The Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 6,876.84, as technology stocks including Apple and Facebook weighed.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for third time this year at the end of the meeting on Wednesday. Traders see an 87.6-per-cent chance of a 25 basis point rate hike, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors will watch for the central bank's forecast on future rate hikes and its view on the health of the economy.

"The market is anticipating 1-2 rate hikes and the Fed is looking at 3-4 (in 2018). There is going to be some reconciliation of those opinions, and so far in the last few years, the market has been more right than the Fed has," said Nolte.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in November as gasoline prices surged and the cost of other goods increased, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly six years and pointing to a broad acceleration in wholesale price pressures.

Losses in utilities and technology sectors were offset by gains in nine other S&P 500 sectors, with telecom services in the lead.

Among other stocks, Verizon rose 1.8 per cent following a broker upgrade and Tesla was up 2.8 per cent after PepsiCo reserved 100 of company's new electric Semi trucks.

Comcast shares rose about 2.6 per cent after the company abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, leaving Walt Disney as the sole suitor of the $40-billion-plus deal.