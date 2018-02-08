Dow tumbles as Wall Street sinks with rising bond yields

U.S. stocks tumbled anew on Thursday in another trading session with big swings, as investors remained on edge after several days of volatile trading.

Major indexes cut their losses somewhat in afternoon trading after falling more than 2 per cent earlier.

The benchmark S&P 500 was still set for a second day of declines, following sharp swings in recent sessions including its biggest drop in more than six years that pulled equities away from record highs.

"The dust hasn't settled yet, and I think both buyers and sellers are trying to figure out what this market really wants to do," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners in New York.

"I would think that this continues to happen for the next few trading sessions for everything to kind of get flushed out."

The retreat in equities had been long awaited by investors as the market climbed steadily to record high after record high with few bumps.

The sharp selloff in recent days was kicked off by concerns over rising inflation and bond yields, sparked by Friday's January U.S. jobs report, with investors pointing to additional pressure from the violent unwind of trades linked to bets on volatility staying low.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose as high as 2.884 percent, nearing Monday's four-year peak of 2.885 per cent, after the Bank of England said interest rates probably need to rise sooner than previously expected.

"What we're seeing today is continued concerns around interest rates going higher, around valuations in the stock market," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer with Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By 2:37 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 593.68 points, or 2.38 per cent, at 24,299.67. It earlier dropped as low as 24,213.37.

The S&P 500 was down 54.95 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 2,626.71.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 156.08 points, or 2.2 per cent, at 6,895.11.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the financial, consumer discretionary and industrials leading the decliners.

Canada's main stock index also fell i as financial and energy stocks dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 183.53 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 15,147.53.

Investors were assessing a number of earnings reports, while global markets remained cautious following Monday's slide.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.89 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.26 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.89 per cent.

The recent sell-off, sparked by last Friday's jump in Treasury yields, sent the VIX index, Wall Street's "fear gauge," sharply higher. The index was just below 30 on Thursday, more than twice the levels seen in the past few months.

An improving outlook internationally is adding to pressure on global fixed income markets. The Bank of England raised its growth forecasts for Britain due to the strong global recovery.

"We've got yet another confirmation that a major central bank is wringing its hands over the possibility that economic growth is accelerating beyond current capacity," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.8457 per cent, from 2.832 per cent late on Wednesday.

European bond yields also rose, lifted by the prospect of increased fiscal spending after Wednesday's coalition government deal in Germany.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in six weeks on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude output had reached record highs and the North Sea's largest crude pipeline reopened following an outage.

Brent futures were down 74 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $64.77 a barrel, their lowest since Dec. 22.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, meanwhile, was down 86 cents, or 1.4 percent at $60.93, its lowest since Jan. 3.

That put both benchmarks on track to decline for a fifth consecutive day, the longest losing streak for Brent since November 2017 and for WTI since April 2017.

Brent futures have lost almost 10 percent since hitting a four-year high above $71 in late January.

"Oil prices remain under pressure in today's trading session as market participants continue to digest yesterday's bearish oil inventories report," Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday said crude production last week rose to a record high of 10.25 million barrels per day (bpd). At that level, U.S. production would overtake the current output in Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Investors in crude are still sitting on one of the largest bullish positions in history. Money managers own more 1 billion barrels of crude oil through their holdings of U.S. and Brent futures and options.