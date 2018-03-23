At midday: Wall Street flat as trade war fears roil equity markets

The threat of a trade war sent many world stock markets broadly lower in choppy trading on Friday and boosted safer assets like the yen and government bonds, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on up to $60-billion of Chinese goods.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60-billion of imports from China, although the measures have a 30-day consultation period before they take effect.

After another bruising week, a key gauge of world equity markets was broadly headed for its first quarterly loss since early 2016 as a spike in volatility, rising inflation and the specter of a trade war spooked investors who had enjoyed a multi-year bull run.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.53 per cent. The index has lost around 3.4 per cent since Monday and was set for its worst week since early February when a spike in volatility had sent markets into a tailspin.

"The equity markets are getting clobbered, which is not that surprising with fears of a trade war breaking out," said Paul Fage, a TD Securities emerging markets strategist.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow were buoyed by gains in Nike, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was weighed by losses in chip stocks led by Micron Technology.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 24,025.24, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,645.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.13 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 7,155.55.

Canada's main stock index sat down slighly Friday as the materials sector as gold prices surged to a one-month high, a day after the index posted its worst day since September 2016 on fears of a global trade war.

Fears of retaliatory trade tariffs sent investors scrambling for safe assets such as gold, lifting stocks of miners Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp by more than 2 per cent.

The financial stocks were down 1 per cent after data showed inflation jumped to a three-year high in February, raising the prospect of an interest rate hike.

The Bank of Canada has a 2.0-per-cent target for inflation, and has raised interest rates three times since July 2017, with markets expecting another hike by this July.

"It's (inflation) slightly above 2 percent, and we haven't seen much of that in recent years. It's not like inflation is at a worrisome level, but it also can't be used as a reason for outright caution by the Bank of Canada," said Doug Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 39.76 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 15,360.17.

Marijuana producers jumped on Friday, a day after the Senate gave its approval in principle to the Trudeau government's bill to legalize recreational marijuana.

Canopy Growth Corp. rose 6.3 per cent to $33.67, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. was up 5.6 per cent to $10.17.

Globally, european stocks fell, with Germany's Dax down 1.4 per cent, the French CAC 40 1.3 per cent lower and Britain's FTSE 100 0.4 per cent in the red.

That followed large declines in Asia, where the Nikkei tumbled 4.5 per cent and the Hang Seng index lost 2.4 per cent.

China urged the United States to "pull back from the brink," but investors fear Trump's tariffs are leading the world's two largest economies into a trade war with potentially dire consequences for the global economy.

China disclosed its own plans on Friday to impose tariffs on up to $3 billion of U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products.

Amid the uncertain world economic climate, investors seeking safer assets jumped into government bond markets in Europe and the United States.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which fell almost 8 basis points on Thursday, rose on Friday but were still set for their biggest two-week fall since November.

In Europe, benchmark issuer Germany's 10-year bond yields hovered close to 10-week lows struck a day earlier at around 0.52 percent. While German bond yields recovered in European trading, they were still on track for their biggest two-week drop since November.

Many investors also turned to the Japanese yen, a currency likely to benefit from a full-fledged trade war.

The currency gained as much as 0.6 percent against the dollar to 104.635 yen, the first time it has been below 105 since November 2016. Investors later booked profits to leave the yen up 0.1 percent at 105.19 yen per dollar.

The Swiss franc, another currency bought in times of market uncertainty, rose 0.2 per cent versus the dollar, although it fell against the euro.

The dollar index, tracking it against other major currencies, fell 0.36 per cent.

U.S. crude rose 1.62 per cent to $65.34 per barrel and Brent was last at $69.44, up 1.55 per cent on the day.