At midday: Wall Street weighed down by trade war worries

The threat of a global trade war pushed the U.S. dollar to its lowest in over a month on Thursday and dragged benchmark equity indexes in the U.S. and Europe into the red, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

It was the dollar's third decline in four sessions and helped sterling climb to a six-week high after a Bank of England policy meeting laid the foundations for another British rate increase in the coming months.

The Fed raised its key rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.50 per cent to 1.75 per cent on Wednesday and flagged at least two more increases for the year, short of the three that some economists had been predicting.

China also nudged up its borrowing costs overnight, as Beijing braced for fresh tariffs to be announced on Thursday by U.S. President Donald Trump on Chinese imports worth as much as $60-billion.

Those jitters, plus weaker-than-expected German business confidence data, caused European shares to fall 1.7 per cent to a two-week low.

Selling pressure intensified in morning trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 340.32 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 24,341.99, the S&P 500 lost 34.8 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 2,677.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.62 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 7,243.67.

Shares in U.S. tech giant Facebook fell 1.6 per cent in morning trading, in the wake of news Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a "major breach of trust" over how it had handled data belonging to 50 million users.

Canada's main stock index also fell on Thursday, weighed down by financial and energy shares, while investors feared that the Trump administration's plan to impose import tariffs on China could trigger a global trade war.

Oil prices slipped as investors booked profits after the recent strong rally, but losses were limited by the ongoing efforts of OPEC and its allies to curb supplies.

At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 179.47 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 15,495.81.

In the currency market, sterling hit a peak of $1.4216, its highest in more than a month.

The Bank of England kept rates steady on Thursday but two of its policymakers unexpectedly voted for an immediate rate rise, in a statement that will boost investors' confidence that borrowing costs will rise in May.

Bond yields - which move inversely to price - fell broadly. Borrowing costs on 30-year German debt hit their lowest level of the year.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 24/32 in price to yield 2.819 per cent, from 2.907 per cent late on Wednesday.

World shares broadly retreated, with MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shedding 0.66 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent.

China said it hoped to hold talks with the United States to achieve a "win-win" solution on trade, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.

Concern about a trade war between the world's two largest economies also put commodity markets on guard.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as investors booked profits after this week's rally, but losses were limited by the continuing efforts of OPEC and its allies to curb supplies.

Brent crude futures were down 66 cents at $68.81 a barrel, having retreated from a session peak of $69.70, close to its highest level since early February. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 69 cents to $64.48.

Oil prices have risen nearly 10 per cent in the past two weeks, boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia that raised concern about Middle East supplies already restricted by an OPEC-led production pact.

Prices recorded their biggest one-day gain since November on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

"The bulls are back in town and they're all looking for much bigger gains. But I think it is too early and today is really just a reality check," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

"We have come within half a dollar of key resistance on May crude and that is attracting some profit-taking."