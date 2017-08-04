Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday, with gains led by banks, energy and railway stocks as bond yields rose and the currency pulled back, while software company Open Text Corp also rose as analysts cheered its quarterly earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.74 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,240.7 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.7-per-cent gain on the week.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed a jump in Canada’s trade deficit, while a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain boosted the greenback.

Canada’s economy added 10,900 jobs in July, mostly in full-time employment, Statistics Canada said, while the jobless rate fell to its lowest level since October 2008.

But separate data showed Canada’s trade deficit in June swelled to $3.60-billion from a revised $1.36-billion shortfall in May, with gold bullion leading the growth in imports.

“Typically, the market doesn’t pay that much attention to the trade data,” said TD Securities senior rates strategist Andrew Kelvin. “But this is an awfully big downside surprise”

The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies after U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and raised their wages, signs of labor market tightness that is likely to clear the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan next month to start shrinking its massive bond portfolio.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2611 to the greenback, or 79.30 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.2554, while it touched its weakest since July 20 at $1.2638.

For the week, the loonie has lost 1.4 per cent. Still, it has rallied more than 9 per cent since early May, helped by the Bank of Canada raising interest rates last month for the first time in nearly seven years.

The Dow opened at a record high on Friday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq also pushed higher, after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and also raised wages, signaling labour market tightness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 22,088.8. The S&P 500 gained 5.33 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,477.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.90 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,351.24.

The Labor Department said that nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs last month, above the 183,000 rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

June’s employment gain number was revised up to 231,000 from the previously reported 222,000.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent after gaining 0.2 per cent in June, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 per cent.

The strong jobs report is likely to clear the way for the Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start shrinking its $4.5-trillion bond portfolio in September, and could strengthen its case to raise rates for the third time this year in December.

“Not only did the July number beat, there was a net revision higher of previous months. Wages seem stuck growing at 2.5 percent year over year, but at least they’re not wavering,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management.

“Combine this decent employment report with a weaker dollar and the Fed has no reason to deviate from its plan to shrink its balance sheet and hike one more time this year.”

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to a seventh straight record high.

Wall Street has shrugged off a recent failure by a Republican-controlled Congress to overhaul healthcare legislation as well as doubts about how easily President Donald Trump will be able to fulfill promises to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, signaling the investigation was gathering pace.

A strong earnings season has helped allay some concerns about stretched valuation, with the S&P trading at 18 times expected earnings, compared with its 10-year average of 14. The index has risen 11 per cent in 2017.

Analysts expect earnings of S&P 500 companies to have grown 11.8 per cent and are projecting earnings to rise 9.2 per cent for the September quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The highlight so far this week has been the Dow Jones Industrial breaking through the 22,000 barrier which has also helped MSCI’s ‘All World’ index rise for a fourth week in a row.

In bond markets, traders were betting that the upbeat payrolls figures would help cement a scaling back of the Federal Reserve’s $4.5 trillion balance sheet next month, and could raise U.S. interest rates again later in the year.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up 3 basis points at 2.26 per cent, dragging bond yields in Europe higher . The U.S. five-year, 30-year treasury yield curve also flattened to below 100 bps, the lowest since July 11.

In commodities, oil prices continued to be weighed down by persistent concerns about high crude supplies from both OPEC and the United States.

U.S. crude slipped 0.2 per cent to $48.93 a barrel, after sliding 1.1 per cent overnight, putting it on track for a weekly loss of 1.5 pe rcent. Global benchmark Brent steadied at $51.97, after a 0.7 percent loss the previous day.

Gold was nudged lower to $1,262 an ounce after the payrolls figures and now looks set to score a modest weekly fall for the first time in four weeks.

