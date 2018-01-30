At the open: Dow drops as bond yields, health stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened modestly lower on Tuesday as energy shares were pulled down by lower oil prices, offsetting a rebound in gold producers.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.57 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,029.15.

In early trading, Metro Inc. rose 3.5 per cent to $42.31 after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results, while Thomson Reuters Corp. jumped 8.3 per cent to $58.01 amid reports Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy an approximate 55 percent stake in its Financial and Risk business.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly fell ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent higher at $1.2315 to the greenback, or 81.20 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2310 to $1.2378. Last week, the loonie touched its strongest in more than four months at $1.2283.

U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, with the Dow down about 250 points, weighed down by a rise in bond yields and a drop in shares of healthcare companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.83 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 26,189.65. The S&P 500 lost 24.32 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 2,829.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.76 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 7,387.75.

Shares of healthcare-related companies tumbled after Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan said they plan to form a venture aimed at lowering healthcare costs for their U.S. employees.

The seven biggest percentage losers among the S&P 500 components trading premarket were health stocks. Express Scripts , McKesson, Humana, Cigna, UnitedHealth, CVS Health and Centene were down between 5.3 percent and 7.2 percent.

Pfizer shares were lower by 1.4 per cent. They has risen about 2 per cent earlier after the company's quarterly results and full-year forecasts beat expectations.

U.S. Treasury yields surged to more than three-year highs on expectations that central banks globally will reduce stimulus as the economic outlook improves. A rise in yields makes borrowing cash more expensive.

More than the rise in bond yields, the pace of the increase is what could hurt equity markets, said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"A simple question that may come to investors mind, is 'why would I remain in equities when two-year U.S. treasury bills can provide the same divided yield return of the S&P 500?'."

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock volatility, topped 14 for the first time since Dec. 1. It hit a high of 14.53.

Among earnings, shares of Harley-Davidson dropped 6 per cent after the motorcycle maker forecast a drop in shipments this year.

MetLife dropped 8 percent after saying the U.S. financial regulator is looking into the insurer's failure to pay some workers' pensions.

The rising yields and a slide in Apple's shares on Monday pushed the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P to their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months.

Apple was down another 1.2 per cent, still feeling the effects of news that the company will halve production of its $999 iPhone X smartphone.

Apple is among the list of companies due to report results on Thursday in what is a very event-heavy week.

President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech later in the day will be monitored for comments on trade. The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting Tuesday, will be watched for comments that could increase the likelihood of interest rates being raised four times this year, instead of three.

World stocks were stuck in their biggest two-day dive in almost six months on Tuesday and commodities were also jammed in reverse, as nerves about rising global borrowing costs cooled financial markets' euphoric start to the year.

Lackluster German state inflation numbers had halted U.S. Treasury yields - the benchmark for world lending rates - at 2.7 per cent in Europe, but with an action-packed day ahead for U.S. markets the mood remained nervy.

Janet Yellen was expected to keep the Federal Reserve on course for more interest rate rises at her final meeting in charge, while Mr. Trump's first State of the Union address was also looming large.

It all had markets pointing to Wall Street going south again after the bond market strains and worries about Apple's iPhone sales had triggered its biggest drop in five months on Monday.

That then rolled into Asia which had its worst day of the year so far, and then to Europe where stocks were down for the fourth day in the last five as traders took aim at cyclical sectors such as mining and financials.

"There were a number of technical indicators pointing towards market complacency and today's move should provide some relief," said Prabhav Bhadani, equity strategist at JP Morgan.

"You are seeing some sector rotation with again the winners hit the hardest. People are still looking to stay invested but looking at things that have not performed."

There was also a hit from commodity markets as Brent oil limped back under $70 a barrel and industrial metals like nickel fell over 2 per cent before paring their losses.

However, the bond market and currency markets remained the central focus. Monday's rise in Treasury yields above 2.7 per cent had pushed U.S. borrowing costs to their highest since mid-2014.

They hung there as New York trading loomed. Moreover, the bond market braced for potentially hawkish language from the Federal Reserve, which will begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Attention on Trump's State of the Union address later in the day was mostly on his views on an infrastructure overhaul and trade, with the future of the NAFTA pact hanging in the balance.

The dollar's relapse meant the euro and the yen both avoided a second day of falls. The euro clawed up to $1.2424 having begun the European session at $1.2373.

Though German inflation was weaker than expected , other European data was upbeat. France's economy rounded off its strongest year since 2011, while Poland's 2017 growth came in at 4.6 percent, almost 2 percent better than in 2016.

Britain's pound struggled back above $1.41 having come under renewed pressure overnight as Brexit tensions continued to hound the government and its leader Theresa May.

Britain's housing market continued to lose momentum, data showed, with mortgage approvals at their weakest in nearly three years following the Bank of England's first interest rate hike in a decade.

RUSSIA SHRUGS

Russian stocks edged higher as they shrugged off the risk of possible new sanctions from a newly published U.S. list of oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions.

It does include a wide circle of wealthy Russians though that run some of the country's biggest companies, including the heads of Russia's two biggest banks Sberbank and VTB , metals magnates and the boss of state gas monopoly Gazprom.

VTB Capital analysts said the list was "simply a mechanical listing" of prominent Russian politicians and business leaders which would not automatically lead to any immediate sanctions.

"Therefore, we do not expect any market reaction," they said in a note.

Most Asian currencies had fallen overnight as the rise in bond yields had been lifting the dollar at that point.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent too but, after a string of all-time highs, it was still on track for a 6.5 percent monthly gain.

Australian stocks shed 0.9 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI lost 1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 per cent and Shanghai 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was the stand-out as it dropped 1.4 percent.

The bearish sentiment in Asia followed a softer lead from Wall Street, which has led a global equities rally over the past year thanks to strong world growth fueling higher corporate earnings and stock valuations.

On Monday, U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs, with the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes marking their biggest one-day percentage declines in about five months, weighed down by a slide in Apple shares on reports of poor iPhone X demand.

The commodities falls saw oil prices extend losses after being pressured by the dollar's bounce and rising U.S. crude output.

U.S. crude futures were down 1 per cent at $64.89 per barrel. Underpinned by the dollar's recent slide, prices had risen to $66.66 per barrel on Thursday, the highest since December 2014.

Brent crude fell 0.7 per cent to $69.00 per barrel.

Spot gold slipped as far as $1,334.10 an ounce, the lowest since Jan. 23, before it rebounded, while a 2.2-per-cent drop by nickel led a broad-based sell-off in industrial metals before they also trimmed the losses.

"Markets remain fragile to the downside," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.