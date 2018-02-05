At the open: Dow extends plunge as global equity rout deepens

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as rising bond yields continued to fuel the sell-off in equities and hints of inflation pickup triggered concerns that the Federal Reserve might have to raise interest rates more quickly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.86 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 25,238.1. The S&P 500 lost 26.05 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 2,736.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.99 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 7,165.96.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.02 per cent, or 159.68 points, to 15,446.35.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2458 to the greenback, or 80.27 U.S. cents.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury debt hit a four-year high of 2.885 per cent, having jumped almost 7 basis points on Friday.

Rising bond yields mean higher borrowing cost for companies and an alternative investment option for traders.

Wall Street's three major indexes logged their biggest weekly losses in two years on Friday. The S&P 500 and the Dow saw their worst weeks since early January 2016 while the Nasdaq recorded its worst week since early Feb 2016.

It was also the biggest daily point fall in the Dow since December 2008 during the financial crisis.

Friday's U.S. payrolls report showed wages growing at their fastest pace in more than eight years, fuelling concerns that both inflation and interest rates would rise faster than expected.

Currently, traders are pricing in three rate hikes for 2018, but if the economy and corporate earnings continue to improve, the chances of a fourth increase becomes more likely.

Jerome Powell will be sworn in as the new Federal Reserve Chair on Monday, taking over from Janet Yellen.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility for the S&P 500 Index, was trading at 18.68, its highest since November 2016.

"While we don't think Friday's selloff is the beginning of a severe correction, the pressure on stocks will continue with high volatility making the mood in the marketplace uncomfortable." said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The S&P has not slipped more than 2 per cent on a single day in 2017. Even with last week's losses, the index is still up 3.3 per cent in 2018.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings growth of 13.6 per cent for the S&P 500, up from 12 per cent on January 1.

Half of the index's companies have reported so far and 78 per cent of them have beaten Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Walt Disney, General Motors and Tesla will report quarterly results this week.

Among stocks, Wells Fargo fell 8.7 per cent in early trading after the Fed imposed new regulatory restrictions over compliance issues.

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indexes opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 1.5 per cent, its sixth consecutive day of losses totalling 4.6 per cent - the biggest decline since the United Kingdom voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

All major indexes in Europe fell: the UK's FTSE 100 dropped 1.4 per cent, France's CAC 40 1.4 per cent and Germany's DAX 1 per cent.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark in Europe, rose to 0.774 per cent, their highest since September 2015, before falling to last trade at 0.671 per cent.

Faster rate rises by the Fed would hurt emerging markets and commodity currencies, said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin.

Emerging-market currency the South African rand fell 0.4 per cent, with the Chinese yuan and Polish zloty down around 0.2 per cent.

Rising U.S. yields gave the dollar some support. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up fractionally at 89.267 , after climbing 0.6 per cent on Friday for its biggest single-day gain in three months.

Any rally by the dollar weakens commodities priced in the currency, with the Thomson Reuters CRB index down 0.5 per cent. Gold was off at $1,335.78 an ounce after losing 1 per cent on Friday.

Oil prices neared their lowest in a month on Monday as rising U.S. output and a weaker physical market added to the pressure from a widespread decline across equities and commodities.

Friday's U.S. jobs report that showed the fastest wage growth in nearly nine years exacerbated a broader market sell-off that was already under way as European stocks backed off record highs, and a rising dollar dented commodities.

Brent crude futures were down 70 cents at $67.88, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 42 cents to $65.03.

"Oil is caught up in this general risk-off move, not helped at the margins by a little bit of strength in the U.S. dollar," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

The S&P 500 saw its largest one-day fall since September 2016 on Friday, but is still up 3 percent since the start of this year and up 21 percent since February 2017, having hit a record high in late January.

"It's been a long time since the (stock) market has witnessed a 2 to 3 percent reversal. If this gets extended to say 5-6 percent, sentiment-wise it will probably feel much worse than it actually is," Semaphore Macro economist Ioan Smith said.

Although volatility in oil is rising, it is still close to its lowest in three years.