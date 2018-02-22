At the open: Quarterly results, bank shares boost TSX

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by the financial sector after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported better-than-expected results, while shares of Magna International also benefited from quarterly earnings.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.43 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 15,600.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 2.2 per cent to $118.98 in early trading after its first-quarter results exceeded the Street's expectations.

Meanwhile, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was up per cent to $55.29 after its construction and engineering group exceeding profit estimates.

Stantec Inc. fell 9.9 per cent to $33.04 following the release of lower-than-anticipated quarterly results.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a two-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after a surprise drop in domestic retail sales dented prospects for further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes over the coming months.

Canadian retail sales decreased by 0.8 perc ent in December from November as sales fell at general merchandise stores and electronics and appliance stores, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast an increase of 0.2 per cent.

It followed recent data that showed manufacturing sales and wholesale trade also dropped in December.

"All told, a reason to keep the C$ trading weak, with work still to be done in pricing out the spring tightening bias expected from the BoC," Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research note.

Chances of another Bank of Canada interest rate hike in May fell to 77 percent from 86 per cent before the retail sales report, data from the overnight index swaps market showed.

The central bank raised interest rates in January for the third time since July. Its benchmark rate sits at 1.25 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 per cent lower at $1.2721 to the greenback, or 78.61 U.S. cents.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2677, while it touched its weakest since Dec. 22 at $1.2760.

The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials opened higher on Thursday after two days of losses as bond yields eased off four-year highs and traders took stock of the Federal Reserve's views on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.75 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,899.53. The S&P 500 gained 11.77 points, or 0.435711 per cent, to 2,713.1. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.10 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,254.33.

Minutes of the January meeting showed on Wednesday the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee grew more confident in the need to keep raising rates, with most believing inflation would perk up.

But comments from St Louis Fed President James Bullard appeared to ease some of those concerns.

Mr. Bullard told CNBC on Thursday that central bankers need to be careful not to increase interest rates too quickly this year because that could slow the economy too much.

"Bullard made a comment on rates. That's what has given the market a reason to see a little bit of a positive futures," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth in New York.

Stocks ended lower on Wednesday after the release of the minutes pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a four-year high of 2.957 per cent. They were last trading at 2.9134 per cent.

Worries of rising inflation were at the heart of a stock market rout earlier this month. Stocks have, however, clawed back some of those losses, with the S&P 500 gaining in six of the past eight days.

Despite Fed's hawkish views, bets in the U.S. short-term interest rate futures continued to reflect expectations of three rate hikes this year, based on a Reuters analysis.

Traders also gave a 94-per-cent chance that the first hike would come in March.

Economic data showed U.S. jobless claims fell more-than-expected to a near 45-year low last week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims unchanged at 230,000 in the latest week.