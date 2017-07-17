Canada’s main stock index opened barely higher on Monday, as gold miners and other materials stocks gained with higher prices for gold, copper and other metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.76 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,191.57 shortly after the open. Only four of the index’s six sectors were higher. Materials stocks rose 1.05 per cent and health care gained 0.35 per cent.

The Canadian dollar is at 79.06 cents (U.S.), down minorly.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals stock rose 0.6 per cent after it sold its Obagi Medical Products business for $190-million in cash, as part of the Canadian drugmaker’s efforts to cut down its debt. Valeant, which bought the Irvine, California-based Obagi for about $344-million in 2013, will sell the business to Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund I LP.

Canada’s Dominion Diamond Corp., the world’s third-largest diamond producer by market value, has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer of $1.2-billion from The Washington Companies. Its stock rose 5 per cent.

U.S. stocks opened little changed and held steady at record levels on Monday as investors turned their focus to a busy earnings week from big U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.62 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 21,636.12, the S&P 500 was up 1.23 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,460.50. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.14 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 6,326.61.

Microsoft, IBM and Johnson and Johnson are scheduled to report results this week.

Netflix, which will report results after the market close on Monday, rose 0.8 per cent in early trading.

Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies rose 8.1 per cent from a year earlier. First-quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Earnings will be closely watched to see if high valuations are justified in the face of tepid inflation and a recent patch of mixed economic data.

The S&P 500 has been trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 15 times.

“The U.S. market isn’t cheap right now,” said Phil Guarco, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

“Earnings are going to take an important role. We’re in a situation where the corporate profits and the profits they are going to deliver in the future will be of keen interest.”

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the telecommunications index’s 0.28 per cent rise leading the advancers.

The financial sector led the laggards with a 0.43 per cent fall after results and forecasts on Friday by big banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo failed to excite investors.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs will report results later this week.

The Dow and the S&P hit record highs on Friday after weak economic data dulled prospects of more interest rate hikes this year.

Last week, investor sentiment got a boost after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said future rate hikes could be gradual in the face of persistently low inflation. The Fed will meet next on July 25-26.

Shares of BlackRock fell 3 per cent after the world’s biggest asset manager’s quarterly profit came in below expectations.

General Cable jumped 7.2 per cent after the cable manufacturer announced on Sunday a review of strategic alternatives that could include a potential sale of the company.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,329 to 1,213. On the Nasdaq, 1,340 issues fell and 1,032 advanced.

