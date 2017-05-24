Canada’s main stock index fell slightly in early trade on Wednesday, with Bank of Montreal shares off after the company’s earnings missed estimates and investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision and minutes from the last U.S Federal Reserve meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.98 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,463.96 shortly after the open. Its heavyweight financial group lost 0.6 per cent.

In early trading, Bank of Montreal was down 2.7 per cent to $92.53.

BMO’s U.S. push hit a speed bump in the second quarter as higher loan losses eroded earnings from its Chicago-based BMO Harris Bank.

The lender set aside $259-million for soured loans, up 29 percent from a year earlier and the highest since at least 2011, tied largely to U.S. personal and commercial banking and corporate services, the Toronto-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected provisions of about $200-million.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by tech stocks and ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that could cement the chances of a rate hike next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 20,939.26. The S&P 500 gained 2.43 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,400.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.76 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 6,151.47.

World stocks inched lower on Wednesday after China’s sovereign credit rating was downgraded and as investors eyed a pause in Wall Street’s four-day winning streak, the longest in over three months.

The dollar and U.S. bond yields were steady as investors awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting. An interest rate rise next month is now 75 per cent priced in, according to futures market pricing.

Oil wiped out earlier gains ahead of OPEC’s meeting on Wednesday at which the cartel is expected to lead an output cut extending into the first quarter of next year.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares was flat on the day around 1,540 points, MSCI’s global share index was down 0.1 per cent.

Markets were mostly quiet on Wednesday, lacking impetus from fresh economic or corporate drivers. Investors shrugged off the rise in Britain’s terror threat level to maximum in the wake of Monday’s attack in Manchester, and the slide back in market volatility helped put a floor under stocks.

“China’s debt downgrade by Moody’s has made investors a little less sure of themselves,” said Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

“A little uncertainty before what could be an important update on the path of U.S. interest rates via Fed minutes is also capping some of the enthusiasm,” he said.

Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were both down 0.2 per cent, and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 per cent to within 20 points of last week’s record high of 7,533.70 points.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index ended 0.7 per cent higher. MSCI’s index of global shares fell 0.1 per cent.

On Tuesday the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials edged higher for the fourth day in a row, their longest winning streak since February.

In its first downgrade of the country in nearly 30 years, Moody’s cut China’s rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, saying it expects the economy’s financial strength to erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.

China’s massive debt has been at the center of concerns among economists and Beijing is walking a fine line as it tries to contain financial risks.

Moody’s has no specific timetable for revisiting China’s rating but will monitor conditions on a regular basis, Marie Diron, associate managing director of Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group, told Reuters. She said the risks to China’s financial system were “broadly balanced.”

The Shanghai stock index and blue-chip CSI300 index both shed around 0.5 per cent on the news but had recouped almost all these losses by the close of trade.

The Australian dollar, regarded as a proxy for China due to the country’s status as a major trading partner, lost nearly half a percent on the news but by mid-session in Europe it was flat on the day at $0.7475.

The U.S. dollar pulled away from recent 6-1/2 month lows as investors pored over President Donald Trump’s first full budget plan. Containing no major surprises, the plan called for an increase in military and infrastructure spending but also cuts to social spending in areas such as healthcare and food assistance.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped to get tax reform passed this year, though this would not happen by August.

Attention now shifts to the minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting, scheduled to be released at 1800 GMT on Wednesday.

“Our U.S. economists expect the minutes to come down on the hawkish side and continue to expect the Fed to hike in June and September and announce balance sheet reduction in December,” Citi analysts wrote on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was flat on the day at 97.35. The greenback was steady against the yen at 111.80 and the euro was also steady at $1.1183.

U.S. Treasury yields were flat across the curve, with the 2-year at 1.3175 per cent and the 10-year at 2.28 per cent

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors waited for news from Vienna where ministers from OPEC and other exporting countries were discussing whether to extend production cuts into the first quarter of next year.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 10 cents a barrel at $54.25. U.S. light crude oil was unchanged at $51.47.

Both crude benchmarks have gained more than 10 per cent from their May lows below $50 a barrel, rebounding on a consensus that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers will maintain strict limits on oil production in an attempt to drain a global oversupply.

OPEC has promised to cut supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until June and is expected on Thursday to decide to prolong that cut by up to nine months.

“It could be three, six or nine months,” the Iranian Students’ News Agency quoted Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, as saying.

Most investors expect an extension of nine months.

Sushant Gupta, research director at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters Global Markets Forum that output cuts were likely to be extended until the first quarter of 2018, and that adherence by OPEC members to the output cuts would probably remain high.

Harry Tchilinguirian, strategist at BNP Paribas, agreed:

“With oil stocks nowhere near OPEC’s self-assigned objective of the recent five-year average level, an extension of cuts seems all but a forgone conclusion,” he said.

BMI Research said the OPEC-led cuts would only result in a balanced market this year, but that from 2018 onward markets would return to oversupply, albeit at a lower level than 2013-2016.

“Over a five-plus-year horizon, oil price growth is in a structural slowdown, pressured by persistent supply gains,” BMI Research said.

One reason why markets have not tightened more has been U.S. oil production, which has soared by 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.3 million bpd.

Benefiting from a market known as contango, in which future oil prices are higher than those for immediate delivery, U.S. drillers have sold future production in order to finance expanding output.

To stop this, analysts at Goldman Sachs have suggested the oil futures price curve should be pushed into backwardation, where forward prices are below current ones.

But while backwardation might be able to reduce inventories, it is less clear how OPEC could alter the forward price curve, or if that would stop production rising.

With a file from Bloomberg News

