Canada’s main stock index edged higher Thursday, amid modest gains in financial and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.44 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 15,149.43.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory. Health care, utilities and tech stocks were also higher.

The Canadian dollar was at 78.38 cents (U.S.), down 0.42 from Wednesday’s big increase of more than 1 cent after the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, the first hike in seven years.

WestJet Airlines fell 0.5 per cent after getting an upgrade to ‘buy’ from Beacon Securities and the airlines CEO stepped up his fight against the growing push to unionize the airline’s staff, telling them to resist organized labour’s pitch because it will chomp into their paycheques.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s second day of testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.81 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 21,539.95. The S&P 500 gained 2.88 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,446.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.76 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,271.93.

Ms. Yellen’s comments were part of her two-day semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. She will resume her testimony at 10 a.m. ET.

Investor cheered Ms. Yellen’s view of gradual increase in rates on Wednesday, with world shares hitting their fourth all-time high in less than a month on Thursday.

The Dow rose to a record high close while U.S. stocks kept their upward momentum on Wednesday following Yellen’s comments.

The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to raise rates and begin winding down its massive bond portfolio, though low inflation and a low neutral rate may leave the central bank with diminished leeway, Ms. Yellen said.

The U.S. economy grew at a “slight to moderate” pace over the last several weeks across all regions of the country, with wage pressures reported for both low – and high-skilled jobs, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday in its latest compendium of regional economic activity.

“Her speech was labeled as dovish due to no signs of any aggressive rate hikes or having a firm plan in relation to scaling down their balance sheet,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK.

Data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in June as sustained increases in the cost of services offset declining energy prices, suggesting a recent moderation in inflation was likely temporary.

In the 12 months through June the producer level inflation, or PPI, increased 2.0 per cent, above the 1.9 per cent rise expected.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed jobless claims falling last week for the first time in a month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to 247,000 for the week ended July 8, from 248,000.

On the stocks, Delta shares were down 2.2 per cent after the No.2 U.S. airline’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ expectations.

Target rose 3.3 per cent after the retailer said it expects a “modest” increase in second-quarter comparable sales, the first rise in five quarters.

Yandex jumped 14.5 per cent after the company and Uber agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error