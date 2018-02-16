At the open: TSX edges up with support from energy sector

Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday as gains in the heavyweight energy sector offset declines among natural resource and gold producers.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.45 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,419.11.

Air Canada jumped 2.9 per cent to $25.04 in early trading after reporting a better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter profit.

Yamana Gold fell 7.5 per cent to $3.97 in reaction to its fourth-quarter results, released late Thursday.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pulling back from an earlier 11-day high as the greenback broadly climbed and after domestic data showed a drop in manufacturing sales.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5 per cent lower at $1.2539 to the greenback, or 79.75 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2540, while it touched its strongest since Feb. 5 at $1.2451.

For the week, the commodity-linked loonie was headed for a 0.3-per-cent gain. It fell 1.2 per cent last week, when global stocks had slumped.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, led by losses in financial and technology stocks, but are on course to end with strong weekly gains as they rebound from last week's sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.11 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 25,149.26. The S&P 500 lost 6.09 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,725.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.97 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,235.47.

The benchmark S&P 500 index's 4.3-per-cent gain since Monday has put it on track for its best week since January 2013. Its pullback from last week's sell-off has been accompanied by low volatility, encouraging economic data and corporate reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set for its best week since November 2016, with a 4.2-per-cent gains, while the Nasdaq Composite's 5.6-per-cent gain since Monday has set it on course for its strongest week since December 2011.

"A long-term uptrend in the market is viable given how strong economic fundamentals and earnings are. What's a caused a rebound from the correction is just that we're simply back on that trend," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Economic data also painted a healthy picture. Homebuilding increased to more than a one-year high in January, boosted by a rebound in the construction of single-family housing units.

Housing starts jumped 9.7 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.326 million units, the highest level since October 2016, the Commerce Department said.

Beside strong quarterly earnings, investor sentiment has also got a boost from expectations that more growth is still to come due to newly-implemented corporate tax cuts and plans to increase infrastructure spending.

Nearly 77 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported fourth-quarter results so far have topped earnings estimate, above the 72-per-cent average beat-rate of the past four quarters.

Many companies have boosted their forecasts and analysts now expect S&P 500 companies to increase their earnings per share in 2018 by 18.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

After falling by more than 10 per cent from their record highs on Jan. 26 on concerns about rising borrowing costs due to a pick up in inflation, the S&P has gained 5.8 per cent since last Friday.

Some traders have said the market was also reassured by a decline in the CBOE Volatility index - a measure of implied near-term volatility on the S&P 500, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge".

On Thursday, the VIX dropped below 20 points for the first time since hitting a two-and-a-half-year high of 50.3 last week, while yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds hit a more than four-year high of 2.9440 percent.

But, the rising yields this week has not pressured stocks like they did last week. The 10-year yields slipped to 2.8822 per cent on Friday.

Oil prices stood near a one-week high on Friday as global equities headed for their biggest weekly gain in six years as the dollar slipped to a three-year low.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down 20 cents at $61.15 a barrel, having touched a one-week high of $61.89. Activity was subdued, with many Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The U.S. crude contract has risen by about 3 percent on the week after losing nearly 10 percent last week.

London Brent crude was up 5 cents at $64.38. Brent is up nearly 3 percent for the week after a decline of more than 8 percent last week.

"Oil is getting support from a rebound in global stock markets and a weak dollar, but the upside is limited due to a projection for rising U.S. production," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.

The dollar slipped to a three-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday but later regained some ground to trade 0.5 percent up, limiting gains in the oil market. A weaker dollar often boosts oil and other dollar-denominated commodities.

World shares were set to post their best week of gains in six years after two consecutive weeks in the red.

Also supporting oil prices was a statement from the United Arab Emirates energy minister late on Thursday saying oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia aimed to draft an agreement on a long-term alliance by the end of the year.

OPEC and some non-OPEC producers including Russia have been restraining production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up prices. The arrangement expires at the end of 2018.

However, surging U.S. production is offsetting those efforts. U.S. crude output hit a record 10.27 million bpd last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, making it a bigger producer than Saudi Arabia.

"Drilling activity in the U.S. continues to pick up ... Adding to this, producers appear to be more efficient than they were mid last year," ING said in a note, adding that rising U.S. supplies and the liquidation of speculative longs were likely to keep oil prices under pressure.