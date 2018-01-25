At the open: TSX falls as financials, Celestica weigh

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as declines for financials and shares of Celestica Inc weighed, offsetting gains for energy shares as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.55 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 16,274.66 in early trading. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Celestica dropped 6.3 per cent to $12.75 in early trading after its fourth-quarter results missed expectations.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and the greenback broadly fell, while domestic data showed a smaller-than-expected gain for retail sales.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5 per cent higher at $1.2286 to the greenback, or 81.39 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2355, while it touched its strongest since Sept. 22 at $1.2283.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by solid earnings reports and a decline in the dollar after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.64 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 26,355.76, the S&P 500 gained 10.22 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,847.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.93 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,456.99.

Caterpillar Inc shares surged 1.3 per cent in early trading after the world's largest heavy duty equipment maker trounced profit forecasts for a seventh quarter. Buoyant global demand and a recovery in commodities markets drove a 35 percent surge in sales of its construction and mining equipment.

Biogen Inc gained 2.3 per cent before the opening bell after the drugmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on higher sales of its recently launched drug Spinraza.

"It's more of the same, it's more investor optimism with regard to the economy, with regard to earnings," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"The optimism is there that people don't want to miss this."

Robust quarterly earnings reports and economic data have helped propel major Wall Street indexes to a strong start this year, with each on track for a fourth week of gains.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning, earnings growth for the benchmark S&P 500 is expected at 12.4 per cent. Of the 88 companies in the index that have posted results, 78.4 per cent have topped expectations, while 72 per cent had done so on average for the previous four quarters.

The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy policy firmly on hold but weakness in the U.S. dollar accelerated as Mr. Draghi talked up the euro zone economy.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.52 per cent against a basket of major currencies and held near three-year lows. A weaker dollar tends to benefit large U.S. multinational companies.

The greenback suffered its biggest daily percentage drop in seven months on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed a weaker currency.

On Thursday, Mr. Mnuchin said a weaker dollar benefited U.S. trade balances in the short term but that he believed in the long-term strength of the currency.

Weekly initial jobless claims rose to 233,000 from a downwardly revised 216,000 in the prior month, but were less than the 240,000 forecast, indicating the labor market continues to tighten.

Oil hit $71 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014, supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, a record-breaking run of declines in U.S. crude inventories and a weaker U.S. dollar.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia began to curb supplies in January 2017. An involuntary drop in Venezuela's output in recent months has deepened the impact of the curbs.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, hit $71.28 a barrel - the highest since early December 2014. Brent eased to $70.95, still up 42 cents.

U.S. crude climbed to $66.66, also the highest since early December 2014, before dipping to $66.20, up 59 cents.

"The continuous fall in U.S. oil inventories and the prolonged weakness in the U.S. dollar have done the trick," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM, referring to oil hitting a new high.

The supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia started a year ago and are aimed at getting rid of excess supply that had weighed on prices. They are set to last throughout 2018.

In a further sign the glut is clearing, U.S. crude inventories fell for a record 10th straight week to the lowest since February 2015, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Also supporting oil, the U.S. dollar hit its lowest since December 2014 against a basket of other currencies. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday a weaker dollar was "good for us."

A falling dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for other currency holders and tends to support oil prices.

"The depreciation of the U.S. dollar is also allowing oil prices to make further gains," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "Almost every commodity class is being driven up by this extended dollar fall."

Casting a shadow over the oil rally is the specter of growing output of U.S. shale oil, as higher prices encourage more investment in expanding supplies.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to surpass 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, on the way to a record ahead of previous forecasts, according to the U.S.government's Energy Information Administration.

