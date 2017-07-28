Canada’s main stock index fell early on Friday, with financial and consumer stocks leading the retreat, even as domestic data showed strong economic growth, energy stocks gained and Bombardier Inc jumped after reporting a surprise profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,150.91 shortly after the open.

Bombardier shares rose 5.4 per cent to $2.54 in early trading.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as Amazon’s profit miss took a toll on technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.29 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 21,787.26.

The S&P 500 lost 5.78 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,469.64.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.28 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 6,341.90.

Amazon’s shares were down 3.6 per cent in early trading after it reported a 77-per-cent drop in profit as its rapid and costly expansion into new shopping categories and countries showed no sign of slowing.

The fall weighed on the tech index, which has been the best performing sector this year, leading the S&P 500’s 10.6-per-cent run in 2017.

Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Netflix, part of the high-flying “FANG” stocks, were also lower.

Risk sentiment also took a hit following the failure of Republicans to repeal Obamacare in a tight Senate vote overnight.

Investors are worried about the ability of President Donald Trump to legislate his pro-growth agenda of tax reform and higher spending on infrastructure.

“It appears that Obamacare has become a nightmare for Trump and not good news for the markets as well,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets.

“The ability of Trump to deliver on his many promises such as tax and stimulus packages are really shattered. This is going to have a negative impact on the markets as the Trump trade would wind up even further.”

Despite a fall in tech and transport stocks, the Dow industrials posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by strong quarterly earnings.

The second-quarter earnings of the S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 10.7 per cent, compared with an 8-per-cent increase expected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Data showed that the U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter as consumers ramped up spending and businesses invested more on equipment.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the April-June period, up from 1.2 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate.

Starbucks fell 7.5 per cent, while Mattel was down 8.8 per cent after their quarterly reports.

