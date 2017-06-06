Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.69 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,373.09 shortly after the open.

Seven of the index’s 10 key sectors were in the red, with materials, which rallied on surging gold prices, among the lone gainers.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier six-day high as oil prices fell and investors braced for key events later in the week.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, retreated on concerns that a diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states including Saudi Arabia could undermine efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to tighten the market.

The Bank of Canada on Thursday will release its review of developments in the financial system, followed by a news conference with Governor Stephen Poloz. Investors will weigh his assessment of the health of the housing and mortgage markets in light of recent troubles at nonbank lender Home Capital Group Inc .

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey’s much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.77 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 21,131.27. The S&P 500 lost 6.48 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,429.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.11 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,281.57.

U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar dropped to seven-month lows on Tuesday and world stocks slid as political uncertainty from the United States to the Middle East and weakness in commodity markets pushed investors away from risky assets.

The yen and gold also gained amid prevailing caution as an Arab rift opened up around Qatar, and ahead of testimony from the former head of the FBI, a British election and the European Central Bank’s next move which all happen on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, was at its weakest since November against other top world currencies as U.S. government bond yields fell below 2.15 percent, their lowest since Donald Trump’s election last year.

“We’ve had a little bit of a cooling off in equities following the breaking of links with Qatar - a lot of people think it may force oil prices lower and remove some of the inflationary pressures,” said RBC economist Cathal Kennedy.

“As those pressures ease, it pushes out the horizon for interest rate rises.”

On what BayernLB analysts called “Super Thursday,” British voters will also go to polls in an increasingly unpredictable general election, the European Central Bank is due to meet and later the same day and former FBI director James Comey will testify before Congress.

“We have a big week or so ahead of us with the UK heading to the polls and the ECB announcing its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday and the Federal Reserve doing the same next Wednesday,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst for OANDA securities. “Once these events pass, we may have a little more clarity and therefore see a little less caution in the markets.”

The diplomatic spat in the Middle East left oil prices hovering just below $50 a barrel and this in turn hit European stocks, which tumbled across the board; the broad Euro STOXX 600 was down 0.65 per cent while German stocks were down nearly 1 per cent.

World stocks edged further away from record highs hit last week, and the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, fell 0.2 per cent.

Investors instead bought gold, US Treasuries and German government bonds - some of the safest assets in the world - thrusting gold prices to six-week highs and German 10-year borrowing costs to six-week lows.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a seven-month low of 2.129 per cent at one stage. It is a move that has come despite the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise U.S. interest rates next week, but also follows a run of weaker-than-expected U.S. data.

Erlam of OANDA said another area for concern is how steady sterling has been - about flat to both the dollar and the euro - potentially a sign of complacency before the election.,

The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday’s general election has narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll conducted before the attacks in London on Saturday.

Other polls in recent days have found bigger leads for the Conservatives of up to 11 and 12 points.

The dollar, meanwhile, touched a seven-month low ahead of Comey’s testimony.

Reports suggest the former FBI chief plans to talk about conversations in which U.S. President Trump allegedly pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing to disclose conversations with Russian officials.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of trade-weighted peers, fell to its lowest level since the November U.S. election.

Data on Monday showing U.S. services sector activity slowing in May as new orders tumbled also hit the greenback.

