At the open: TSX falls as Hudson’s Bay shares slump

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, hurt by a tumble in shares of Hudson's Bay Co after the department store operator posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, while financial and energy stocks also weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.51 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,860.17 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were lower.

HBC was down 13.7 per cent to $10.27 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but traded in a narrow range as investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at 1 percent when it announces its decision at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Analysts will parse the statement for how the central bank characterizes the economy, particularly after the recent acceleration in jobs and wage growth.

The Bank of Canada raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy due to a number of uncertainties, including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

At 9:07 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2677 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2657 to $1.2707. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest in six weeks at $1.2624.

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as technology stocks declined on concerns over stretched valuations and the impact of a U.S. tax reform on corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.75 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,168.89. The S&P 500 lost 3.81 points, or 0.144891 per cent, to 2,625.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.75 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,741.46.

The Nasdaq Composite index has slipped 1.6 per cent in the past three days, its worst such fall in more than three months.

Investors are evaluating the details of the new tax code as the Senate Republicans attempt to reconcile their version of the bill with that of the House of Representatives.

"Investors are still positive on tech, however it comes down to questioning of valuations and rotation at the year end," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

"We could have a volatile day given the early weakness and the fact that there are still uncertainties coming out of the (tax overhaul) reconciliation."

The S&P technology index has risen about 34 per cent this year and was down nearly 4 per cent over the past week as investors shifted money to banks, retailers and other stocks that could benefit the most from corporate tax cuts.

The bill passed on Saturday by Republican senators included a last-minute change to retain the corporate alternative minimum tax, or AMT, which had initially been removed.

Including the AMT could negate parts of the bill seen as beneficial to tech companies and other corporations.

Tremors in technology stocks spread to Europe, with weaker metals prices and flagging financials also tripping up a rally that had taken world equities to record highs.

Investors concerned about high valuations took the top off the tech sector, where stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet , Tencent and Alibaba have reached prices some describe as "eye-watering."

Europe's main index of stocks tumbled 0.7 per cent, dragged lower by chipmakers which have been a crucial driver of growth in the sector and seen stellar price gains this year.

Ken Hsia, European equities portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, said he had shifted this year from tech into other sectors, including financials, which he thought would gain from higher yields and fiscal stimuli such as U.S. tax cuts.

"Their valuations needed something more heroic in terms of the earnings growth they were reporting, and we sold some and rotated that into other parts of the market," he said.

Another negative for the tech sector was a detail of the U.S. tax cut bill being debated in Congress that would limit the scope of tax credits that are key for research and development.

But bank stocks were the biggest drag on Europe's STOXX 600 on Wednesday as they also slipped back after gaining strongly in the last week on the tax cut plan, as analysts raised concerns that European lenders will benefit less than U.S. peers.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, slipped 0.4 per cent, on track for its worst fall in three weeks.

U.S. market volatility rose again in early trading, its eighth day of gains in the last 10 as investors grew more jittery about stock markets driven to pricey levels by optimism about the economy.

"We really don't see great bargains in any market right now with the U.S. trading at 18.2 times price to earnings and 14 per cent above its average, and Europe at 15.1 times, 10 per cent ahead of the average," said Jefferies analysts in a note.

European markets mirrored Asian trading, where MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.5 per cent to a two-month low on weaker metals prices.

The dollar's rise on U.S. tax reform hopes has dented base metals which are denominated in the currency.

Copper prices bounced slightly, up 0.6 per cent from a two-month low, but European basic resources stocks fell 1 percent as metals weakness fed through to miners.

Geopolitical risks also loomed. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel later on Wednesday, a move the Palestinians' chief envoy to Great Britain said was "declaring war."

In euro zone debt markets, German 10-year government bond yields held close to three-month lows on Wednesday as risk-off sentiment drove investors into safer assets.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly but still hovered near the nine-year high it had been driven to by the Fed's monetary tightening plans and hopes tax reform will boost the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield also declined, but the yield curve flattened further, near its lowest in a decade. The flattening yield curve has obsessed investors concerned it may be a sign of imminent market stress.

"At the moment it is a market signal to watch and interpret; should the Fed start moving aggressively, however, it will become key to assessing the market's longer-term economic view," said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald.

The dollar dipped, weighed down by lower long-term U.S. yields. The dollar index against six major currencies slipped 0.05 per cent to 93.329.

Sterling slipped to $1.3374, down 0.5 per cent as Prime Minister Theresa May came under pressure from EU diplomats after Brexit negotiations hit an impasse, and after a report there would be no Brexit deal this week.

The euro was little changed, down 0.04 per cent at $1.1820 after shedding 0.34 per cent the previous day.

Bitcoin meanwhile continued its dizzying ascent, hitting a fresh record high of $12,815.18 on the BitStamp exchange . The cryptocurrency is up more than 1,190 per cent so far in 2017.

Oil fell on Wednesday after a surprise rise in U.S. inventories of refined products that suggested demand may be flagging.

Brent crude futures were down 79 cents at $62.07 a barrel, after reaching a session high of $62.93, while U.S. crude futures dropped 81 cents to $56.81.

With global equities under pressure from sliding technology stocks and the U.S. bond market suggesting investors are cautious about the economic outlook, industrial commodities such as crude and copper are feeling the pinch.

Supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers that were extended at a meeting last week for the rest of 2018 have helped lift Brent prices by more than 40 percent since June.

But the price has slipped from November's peak at around $65 a barrel, the highest since mid-2015.

"The turn-down in risk sentiment is a nice justification for why you might want to pare down some of the long positions taken going into the OPEC meeting," London Capital Group's head of research Jasper Lawler said.

"If you are looking across the asset spectrum and looking to sell things that have done well, then oil fits into that category," he said.

Traders said prices fell after an American Petroleum Institute (API) report on Tuesday that showed a 9.2 million barrel rise in gasoline stocks in the week ended Dec. 1, and an increase of 4.3 million barrels in distillate inventories, which include motor diesel and heating oil.

PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock said the increase appeared to be seasonal. "This bears all the hallmarks of a year-end lull in U.S. fuel demand which in turn should help safeguard the current bout of range-bound trading," he said.

Another factor weighing on prices has been a rise in U.S. oil production, which has climbed by 15 percent since mid-2016 to 9.68 million barrels per day, close to levels of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Georgi Slavov, head of research at commodity broker Marex Spectron, said a weaker economic performance and a decline in refinery capacity utilization in the first quarter could be a further drag on demand for crude and prices.

For now, he said demand remained firm, which he said was keeping Brent above $60 a barrel. But he added: "This is likely to change as we approach 2018."

"We are starting to pick up weakness in the macro performance of key oil consuming regions. We are also starting to take note of the forthcoming January–February decline in refinery capacity utilization," he said.