At the open: TSX falls as oil price drop hits energy stocks

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices retreated for a fourth straight day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.61 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 15,838.52.

Canada's main stock index had its largest one-day fall in three months on Tuesday as lower oil prices pressured its heavyweight energy sector while mining stocks also pulled the index further from the all-time high it hit earlier this month.

The Dow shed more than 100 points at the open on Wednesday, as a slide in oil prices hit global markets and concerns about the fate of U.S. tax cuts continued to weigh on the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.77 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23,299.7.The S&P 500 lost 13.02 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,565.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.19 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 6,698.68.

A flattening Treasury yield curve is also concerning investors as they worry the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates too much, killing longer term inflation and growth.

"It's a risk-off day. The market is looking for a reason to pause," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

"There have been signs of weakness developing beneath the surface for a few days with the high yields and concerns about tax deal."

Data showed U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.1 per cent in October, lifting the year-on-year increase in the core CPI to 1.8 per cent.

Another report showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in October, suggesting consumer spending remained fairly strong early in the fourth quarter.

Oil prices fell for a fourth session on Wednesday, weighed down by worries that data would show U.S. crude inventories rising after this week's gloomy global demand outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Brent crude futures were down 68 cents at $61.53 a barrel, having fallen by 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, its largest one-day drop in a month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $55.08 per barrel, down 62 cents.

The Brent price has shed nearly 5 per cent since hitting its highest since mid 2015 last week. Losses were compounded by the IEA's unexpectedly gloomy demand outlook on Tuesday.

"Oil bulls have been left nursing a heavy hangover after the bearish lead from the IEA sent skittish buyers scurrying for the exits," PVM Fundamental analyst Stephen Brennock said in a note.

The IEA cut its oil demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) for both 2017 and 2018 to an estimated 1.5 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd respectively.

The demand slowdown could mean world oil consumption may not, as many expect, breach 100 million bpd next year, while supplies are likely to exceed that level.

Story continues below advertisement

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration due at 1530 GMT could also weigh if they confirm Tuesday's report by the American Petroleum Institute, which said U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10 to 461.8 million.

Rising U.S. output has also been putting pressure on prices. U.S. oil production has increased by more than 14 percent since mid-2016 to 9.62 million bpd and is expected to grow further.

The IEA said non-OPEC production would add 1.4 million bpd of production in 2018, undermining efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers to reduce by oversupply with production cuts.

"A marginally softer global oil demand outlook for next year coupled with a sizeable expansion in non-OPEC supply has prompted the IEA to pare back its estimated call on OPEC crude," PVM's Brennock said.

OPEC meets on Nov. 30 to discuss policy and is expected to agree an extension to its cuts.