At the open: TSX falls as resource shares decline

Canada's main stock index fell shortly after the opening bell on Monday, weighed by a decline in energy and other resource shares as the price of oil tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.65 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 16,169.57.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly climbed, while global bond yields reached multi-year highs.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as U.S. bond yields moved higher.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as rising U.S. output undermined efforts led by major producers to tighten supplies.

U.S. crude prices were down 1 per cent at $65.46 a barrel.

The United States, Canada and Mexico look set to announce that talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement will continue despite major differences that are far from being settled.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at C$1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2306 to $1.2355. On Thursday, it touched its strongest in more than four months at C$1.2283.

Wall Street dipped at the open on Monday, easing from record levels hit last week, as a fall in Apple's shares weighed on the three major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.26 points, or 0.19 percent, to 26,567.45. The S&P 500 lost 7.6 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,865.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.86 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,481.92.

Apple was down almost 2 per cent in early trading after the Nikkei reported the company would make half the number of iPhone Xs than planned this quarter. Apple is set to report results later this week.

U.S. Treasury yields were at multi-year highs, extending gains from last week on the back of strong economic data and as investors braced for major central banks to step back from ultra-easy monetary policies.

The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starts Tuesday. And while no interest rate hike is expected, outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's last statement will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of rate hikes.

The nonfarm payrolls report on Friday is also expected to show the U.S. economy added more jobs in January than in December.

Besides Apple, heavyweights Alphabet, Facebook , Microsoft and Amazon are to report results this week, as are Dow components Pfizer and DowDuPont.

"The upcoming results should provide further evidence of a strong earnings season under way," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a client note.

"Investors' confidence remains strong and it is likely to strengthen. However, the amount of money being poured into stocks is one more reason to be more cautious than ever."

The three major U.S. indexes are coming off their best four-week run since 2016, propelled by strong earnings and economic data.

Fourth-quarter earnings growth for the S&P 500 is now estimated at 13.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 12 per cent at the start of the year.

A Commerce Department report Monday showed consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.4 per cent last month – in line with estimates and compared with November's 0.8-per-cent rise.