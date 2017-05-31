Canada’s main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Wednesday, as a sharp decline in energy companies, hurt by falling oil prices, offset a broad rally in most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 53.51 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,318.84 shortly after the open.

Three of the index’s 10 key groups were in negative territory, with the energy sector off 1.1 per cent.

In the U.S., stocks opened slightly higher but then slid lower as gains in technology and healthcare shares weren’t able to offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average was off 36.84 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 20,992.63, the S&P 500 was down 2.20 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,410.71 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 2.91 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,200.28.

Oil prices fell by more than 2 per cent to a three-week low, as rising Libyan production fueled concerns that OPEC-led output cuts are being undermined by several countries that are excluded from the deal.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapped their seven-day winning streak on Tuesday as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.

With stocks at record levels and the earnings season in the rear-view mirror, analysts say investors need to see strong economic data and progress on U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-business policies for further meaningful gains.

“We had the Memorial day weekend and volumes on Tuesday were low, so this is the first day that Wall Street is coming back in full force and we could see a resumption of strong equity buying that we saw last week,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

While first-quarter economic data was mixed, with dips in consumer spending and sentiment, continuing strength in the labour market suggests economic activity will regain momentum as the year progresses.

On this side of the border, Canada’s first-quarter GDP report showed the nation’s economy grew at an annual rate of 3.7 per cent in the first quarter. That’s slightly below initial forecasts but still suggests a robust expansion for the period. It also marks the third straight quarter of strong gains and the third consecutive quarter in which the Canadian economy has outperformed its U.S. counterpart. However, lower oil prices early Wednesday could also put some pressure on trading.

“Economic data always find a way to surprise, but in the case of Canadian GDP data, there was something for both the optimists and the naysayers,” CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld said, noting March’s contribution was above forecasts but the contribution from inventory building doesn't bode well for second-quarter production.

Also in Canada, bank earnings season closed out with the latest quarter from National Bank, which raised its dividend by 2 cents and posted a higher profit. The country's banks have, for the most part, managed to sidestep worries about the health of the country's mortgage market and concerns about U.S. business activity to outperform expectations. National Bank's shares rose 0.1 per cent in early trading.

The Federal Reserve issues its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy, that will likely provide further evidence that the economy continues to strengthen giving the Federal Reserve impetus to raise rate next month.

Traders currently see an 86.6-per cent chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s June meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The National Association of Realtors’ report is likely to show that pending home sales for April increased 0.5 percent, while the ISM’s Chicago PMI reading for May is expected to slightly dip to 57.0.

Shares of Michael Kors fell 8.8 per cent after the luxury fashion retailer gave a bleak full-year forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail stores in the next two years.

Mallinckrodt was down 0.3 per cent , after sources said the drugmaker is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2-billion.

Analog Devices rose 4 per cent after the chipmaker’s quarterly results came in above expectations.

Exact Sciences was up 8.4 per cent after two brokerages raised their price target on the diagnostic test maker’s shares.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error