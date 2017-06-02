Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as slumping oil prices pressured energy shares, while the country’s heavyweight financial services group also lost ground after bond yields fell on slower U.S. jobs growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.06 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,437.85, shortly after the open. Four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Canadian exports climbed to a record in April and first-quarter labor productivity approached a three-year high, further evidence that the economy is recovering after a long slump caused by low oil prices.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that the April trade deficit narrowed to $370-million as exports outpaced imports for a second straight month on shipments of motor vehicles and parts.

After struggling for years to adjust to sharply lower prices of crude oil, Canada’s economy appears finally to be on a sustainable path to recovery.

In particular, the export sector, long a cause of concern for the Bank of Canada, is showing strength.

“The Bank of Canada has been looking for that for the length of 2016 but has been largely disappointed, but maybe it is starting to materialize as we move into 2017,” said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were little changed at the open after data showed job growth slowed in May, suggesting that a rebound in the labour market was losing steam.

The Dow rose 7.1 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 21,151.28. The S&P 500 gained 1.67 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,431.73.

The Nasdaq Composite, however, added 14.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 6,261.82.

The U.S. dollar retreated slightly after disappointing U.S. jobs growth data on Friday though world stocks clung on to record highs, having gained 11 per cent so far this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 last month as the manufacturing, government and retail sectors lost jobs, the Labor Department said on Friday.

While the job gains could still be sufficient for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month, the modest increase could raise concerns about the economy’s health after growth slowed in the first quarter.

“This number is not the kind of report that derails the Fed from raising rates in June,” said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

“We’re in a mature phase of the cycle, job growth is going to slow down. The Fed has been talking about this for over a year at this point and they are braced for that reality.”

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, data showing a healthy uptick in private sector hiring and factory activity during May bolstered expectations that the U.S. economy was picking up speed and lifted U.S. stocks after two days of losses.

Those gains filtered through to global stocks, lifting the MSCI All-Country World index 0.4 per cent to a record high and on track to post a seventh straight week of gains, the longest such run since 2010.

Stocks in Europe joined the party with German bluechips powering ahead to a record, up 1.6 per cent. The UK’s FTSE 100 also hovered near its highest-ever levels rose 0.4 percent.

So far this year investors have pumped $140-billion globally into stock funds, according to fund flow data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and EPFR showed on Friday.

Global equities attracted $13.7-billion in the latest week to Wednesday, the largest inflows in five weeks, as investors loaded up on risk.

In commodities, however, oil prices resumed their slide with key futures contracts down more than 2 per cent amid worries that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon a global climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, stoking a persistent glut in global supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $49.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude by more than a dollar to $47.36 per barrel..

