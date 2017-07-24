Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by slips for some of its biggest banks and gold miners and a broad retreat in consumer names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.4 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,099.73 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were in the red.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as domestic wholesale trade data beat expectations, oil prices moved higher and the greenback struggled to shrug off soft data and political uncertainty.

The loonie , as the currency is colloquially known, is trading at its strongest in 14 months, helped by a hawkish turn from the Bank of Canada and an interest rate hike earlier this month.

It was trading at $1.2512 to the greenback, or 79.92 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent. The currency’s strongest level of the session was $1.2511, its strongest since May 3, 2016, while its weakest was $1.2552.

It has gained some 10 per cent since early May, while the spread between yields of Canadian and U.S. 2-year bonds has narrowed sharply since June and now sits at less than 10 basis points, its narrowest in more than a year.

Analysts are eyeing $1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, as a key barrier for the loonie, and then the 2016 high of $1.2461.

Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, rallied after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its exports to help speed up the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

U.S. stock indexes opened little changed on Monday, with the earnings of Google parent Alphabet in focus, and ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.91 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 21,575.16. The S&P 500 lost 1.02 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,471.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,387.29.

Alphabet will report results after market close. Amazon and Facebook are due to report results later this week.

Tech continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year, despite concerns about stretched valuations.

Analysts have raised their expectations for S&P 500 earnings to 9.6 per cent, compared with an 8-per-cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“With indices trading at record highs and central banks favoring a less accommodative stance, earnings will become increasingly important in maintaining or expanding on these levels,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

The market will also keep an eye on political developments in Washington, with rising doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to legislate his pro-growth policies after the failure of the healthcare bill.

The International Monetary Fund shaved its forecasts for U.S. growth to 2.1 per cent for both 2017 and 2018 from its earlier estimates of 2.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, citing lack of details on the Trump administration’s stimulus measures.

The Federal Reserve will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although there are no expectations of an interest rate hike, the market will await the Fed’s statement for clues regarding the path of future rate hikes.

The Markit U.S Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July is expected to come in at 52.1, compared with 52.0 in the previous month. The data is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT).

The National Association of Realtors is likely to say that existing home sales dropped to 5.57 million units in June. U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in May to 5.62 million units.

Oil rose on Monday, erasing early losses after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to cut its exports to help speed the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said his country would limit crude oil exports at 6.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, almost 1 million bpd below levels a year ago.

Brent September crude futures were up 44 cents on the day at $48.50 a barrel, having risen from a session low of $47.68.

NYMEX crude for September delivery rose 39 cents to $46.16.

“This is the Saudis saying they view the current market conditions as too weak and they are actually delivering,” said SEB commodity strategist Bjarne Schieldrop.

“It shows real additional willingness on their part to do something, which is hugely important, rather than sitting back and letting OPEC motions roll forward. They’re acting unilaterally and adding pressure.”

Falih also said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC partners were committed to extending their existing 1.8 million bpd supply reduction deal beyond next March if necessary but would demand that any non-compliant nations stick to the agreement.

OPEC and some of its competitors met in the Russian city of St Petersburg to review market conditions and examine proposals related to their pact to cut output.

There was no discussion of deeper oil output cuts, but Falih said that Nigeria, which is exempt from the deal, had signaled it was ready to cap its output at about 1.8 million bpd.

Nigeria and Libya have been exempt from the cuts as they recover from years of unrest.

“Al-Falih is striking an optimistic tone today by also saying ‘it is only a matter of time before inventories return to five-year average’, the question for the market is how long?,” BNP Paribas head of commodity strategy Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“With patience already being tested, a slow rebalancing of the market is unlikely to invite strong buying interest and could lead to the early unraveling of potential summer price gains.”

OPEC and some non-OPEC states, including Russia, agreed to cut production by 1.8 million bpd from January 2017 to the end of March 2018.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the deal had helped to clear 350 million barrels of additional supply from the market so far this year.

