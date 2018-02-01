At the open: TSX falls to new 8-week low as metal prices pull back

Canada's main stock index opened lower and fell to a new eight-week low as metal prices slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 84.95 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 15,866.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by a string of lackluster earnings and after the Federal Reserve raised its inflation outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.04 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 26,053.35. The S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 2,818.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.54 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,387.94.

Wall Street gave up early gains on Wednesday to finish marginally higher after the Fed kept rates unchanged, but struck a more hawkish tone than expected, no longer saying it expected price growth to stay below 2 per cent.

"Janet Yellen, made pretty much clear in her last meeting (as Fed Chair) that the economy warrants more rate hikes," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

"The Trump administration's tax incentive plan has strengthened the inflation equation and this allows the Fed to move the interest rate to a more normal level."

Equity markets are torn between buoyant economic growth and double-digit company earnings, and the possibility that U.S. and euro zone central banks will tighten policy faster than expected, which is pushing up bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields held near four-year highs after the Fed's statement. Rising yields have pummeled the stock market through this week, despite strong corporate earnings report.

Indeed, Microsoft's shares rose 0.5 per cent in early trading after the software heavyweight beat quarterly profit forecasts. Some analysts said the company was coming into the report on very high investor expectations and a run up in its stock.

Strong fourth-quarter reports from S&P 500 companies so far have pushed up analysts' profit growth estimate to 13.7 per cent, from 12 per cent at the start of the month. Nearly 81 percent of the companies in the index that have reported through Wednesday have beaten consensus estimates, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Shares of Facebook rose 2.6 percent after the company forecast rising ad sales despite a dip in usage.

But not all earnings reports from marquee companies on Thursday impressed.

UPS dropped 6.2 per cent after the world's largest package delivery company reported a fourth-quarter net profit that was hurt by additional costs.

FedEx fell 1.1 percent. The two rivals are often seen as an indicator of U.S. economic activity and consumer spending.

EBay jumped 12.5 percent after posting higher revenue. But PayPal fell 7.7 per cent after former parent eBay said it planned to move to a new primary payment processor.

Industry heavyweights Apple, Alphabet and Amazon are due to report results after the bell.