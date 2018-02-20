At the open: TSX falls, weighed down by higher bond yields

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets that were weighed down by a rise in bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 26.56 points, or 0.17 perc ent, to 15,426.08.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly rose and following domestic data that showed an unexpected drop in December wholesale trade.

Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.5 per cent due to lower sales in the personal and household goods sector, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.4-per-cent increase.

The data "bodes poorly" for growth in the economy in December, Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics, said in a research note.

On Friday, data showed that Canadian manufacturing shipments also declined in December.

The U.S. dollar climbed on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies, continuing a rebound from a sharp decline in recent weeks that took it to three-year lows.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4 per cent lower at $1.2604 to the greenback, or 79.34 U.S. cents.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in bond yields and disappointing quarterly results from Walmart.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.61 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 25,073.77. The S&P 500 lost 11.56 points, or 0.423099 per cent, to 2,720.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.24 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 7,209.23.

Shares of the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer fell over 7 per cent in early trading after the company reported a lower-than-expected profit and posted a sharp drop in online sales growth during the holiday period.

Other big decliner was Qualcomm, which fell 3 per cent after the chipmaker raised its offer to buy NXP Semiconductors NV to $127.50 per share from $110. NXP shares rose 6.2 per cent.

U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

The S&P 500 racked up its biggest weekly increase in five years last week, easing fears that a deeper market correction was taking hold after a handful of large daily losses at the start of February.

The spark for those falls was a rise in U.S. bond yields, however, and benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields hit four-year highs of 2.9060 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

"The market views rising interest rates as potentially getting a little bit ahead of themselves. The bond market is oversold, the yield environment is overbought, but that has not stopped the slowdown in equities," said Pavlik.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting on Wednesday will be at the center of this week's trade, eyed for more clues on the central bank's view on inflation and the pace of future interest rate increases.

Traders are pricing in an 83-per-cent chance that the Fed will raise its main rates again in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, also edged up to 21.26, slightly above Friday's close of 19.46, but way off the 50 points it hit during the peak of the sell-off.