Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by losses for financial stocks and major energy names, while higher bullion prices helped gold miners limit the overall fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.68 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,336.07 shortly after opening in positive territory.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones hitting a record intraday high as technology stocks rose, and ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.35 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 21,347.82, the S&P 500 was up 3.14 points, or 0.12867 per cent, at 2,443.49 and the Nasdaq composite remained unchanged at 0.00.

Traders have placed a 91-per-cent chance of the central bank pulling the trigger on a second rate increase this year. The hike will push interest rates above 1 percent for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The Fed will release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET followed by Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s press conference.

Investors will also be looking for any details on the Fed’s plans to trim its $4.5-trillion balance sheet in the face of improving economic conditions.

“It’s a Fed day and the markets will likely not blink an eye as the FOMC raises rates by 25 basis points,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

A gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington on Wednesday, wounding several people including House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise, according to police and media reports.

However, Mr. Cardillo said the market seemed “unfazed” by the shooting.

A report showed U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in more than a year in May amid declining purchases of motor vehicles and discretionary spending.

A rebound in technology shares drove U.S. stocks to record highs on Tuesday. Investors will test whether the recovery holds or if worries about valuations could dominate the sector.

Oil fell on Wednesday after reports showed global supply was rising and U.S. crude inventories were still increasing, raising concerns the market could stay oversupplied for longer than expected.

Brent crude oil fell by 28 cents to $48.44 a barrel\, while U.S. crude futures were down 29 cents on the day at $46.17.

Crude prices have fallen more than 10 percent since late May, pulled down by heavy global oversupply that has persisted despite a move led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb production.

OPEC and other exporters such as Russia have agreed to keep production almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) below the levels pumped at the end of last year and not to increase output until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

But adherence to the cuts is under scrutiny and the producer group said this week its output rose by 336,000 bpd in May to 32.14 million bpd.

Oil stocks are near record highs in some parts of the world, and producers outside the OPEC deal are increasing output.

Some analysts are not ruling out that a rapid drawdown in inventories could take place.

“Balancing .. is taking longer. But at some point, investors may be surprised to see that supply and demand is in balance and as soon as global inventories start to normalize and come down to the five-year average, then (they) might start to worry that we might even have a shortage in the market,” ABN Amro chief energy economist Hans van Cleef said.

The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday it expected growth in non-OPEC supply to be higher next year than growth in overall global demand.

“For total non-OPEC production, we expect production to grow by 700,000 bpd this year, but our first outlook for 2018 makes sobering reading for those producers looking to restrain supply,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

“The outlook for oil hinges on the effectiveness of the OPEC cuts relative to the supply increases from U.S. shale,” said William O’Loughlin, analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels in the week to June 9 to 511.4 million, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.7 million barrels.

The oil market needs strong demand to help offset the rapid increase in supply.

Global energy demand grew by 1 per cent in 2016, roughly in line with the previous two years, but well below the 10-year average of 1.8 per cent, BP said in its benchmark Statistical Review of World Energy on Tuesday.

