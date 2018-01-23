At the open: TSX falls with base metal miners as commodity price weighs

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Tuesday, weighed by losses among base metal miners as the price of copper hit a one-month low, while gold miner Pretium Resources Inc fell sharply after providing 2018 guidance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.16 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,280.82 shortly after the open. All 10 of its main sectors were in the red.



Pretium was down 17.14 per cent in early trading after it a now expects to achieve steady state production by mid-to-late 2018. In November, company said it would achieve the production target in 2017

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but held within a narrow range as investors assessed prospects for global trade and talks to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels stirred fears in Asia of more protectionist measures out of Washington.

The tariffs come as the sixth and penultimate round of talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico get underway in Montreal. The talks are due to run to Monday.

Canada sends about 75 per cent of its exports to the United States. Its economy could be hurt if the U.S. withdraws from NAFTA as Mr. Trump has threatened.

Separately, a government source confirmed that Canada will sign on to a revised 11-member Asia-Pacific trade pact. The source said "Canada has secured real gains" in talks to agree a deal.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2466 to the greenback, or 80.22 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2440 and $1.2490.

The S&P and the Dow opened little changed on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's move to impose steep import tariffs sparked concerns about potential retaliation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Nasdaq was slightly higher, helped by a 13-per-cent jump in Netflix, following the company's upbeat results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 26,212.22. The S&P 500 gained 0.91 points, or 0.032122 per cent, to 2,833.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.00 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,425.04.

World stocks clocked up their 13th record high of the year on Tuesday, as relief at a temporary U.S. government funding deal boosted already sky-high confidence about global growth and corporate earnings.

Records in Asia and 0.3-0.5 percent gains on Europe's biggest bourses after upbeat data from German and Britain, ensured the new year bull run rumbled on.

The International Monetary Fund revised up its global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 to 3.9 per cent, which would be the highest since 2011. There was also a lift from Japan as its central bank said it would keep stimulus flowing.

"We should not confuse a mature bull market with a decrepit one," Goldman Sachs said in its 2018 outlook to clients.

Story continues below advertisement

"For the first time in a decade, the major economies of the world are all expanding at the same time, providing a foundation for global profits that fundamentally support risk assets."

Global borrowing costs also eased as the Bank of Japan's reassurances in Asia added to the relief that U.S. lawmakers had struck a short-term deal on Monday to fund the government through to Feb. 8.

It resolved what had been a three-day shutdown in Washington and pushed yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries - one of the biggest drivers of world borrowing costs - down for the first time in five days to 2.62 per cent.

European bonds followed suit with Spain's 10-year bond yield dropping to a seven-month low at 1.36 per cent to cut its premium to ultra-safe German debt down to the leanest since March 2015. Yields move inversely to prices.

Major currencies stuck to the narrative too, for the most part. The dollar edged up against the euro to $1.2240 though it failed to cling on to earlier gains against the Japanese yen and sagged back to 110.50 yen..

Some investors are sensing that a recent fall in the dollar to a three-year low may be coming to a close amid brewing concerns over the U.S. stance on global trade policy.

Mr. Trump slapped steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels on Monday, putting a cloud over global trade at a time when its revival has fuelled hopes for a stronger world economy.

Mr.Trump is slated to give the closing address at this year's Davos summit of political and business leaders on Friday and some analysts expect him to strike a protectionist stance, which may increase pressure on emerging market currencies.

"If Trump decides to strike a strong anti-trade stance, it will spark a selloff in global trade-oriented currencies such as the Korean won and the Chinese yuan and eventually weigh on the U.S. dollar as well," said Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING in London.

The other eye-catching currency market move came from Britain's pound as it topped $1.40 for the first time since voters there chose back in 2016 to leave the European Union.

It is benefiting from both upbeat UK domestic data and hopes of a favourable post-Brexit deal with the EU. On a year-to-date basis it up 3.5 per cent, making it is the best performing major currency, beating even the high-flying euro.

Data on Friday showed too that currency traders on the Chicago futures exchanges have increased their net long sterling positions - or bets that it will rise - to the highest level in 3-1/2 years.

"Sterling is benefiting from the broad dollar weakness story and the recent data has been mildly supportive," said Thomas Flury, head of FX strategies, UBS Wealth Management, Chief Investment Office.

Despite the unease over U.S. tariffs, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had risen 0.9 per cent overnight.

Australian stocks climbed 0.75 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI added 1.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Sang meanwhile scaled a record high, Singapore reached a 10-year top and Japan's Nikkei rose to a 26-year peak.

Japan's central bank meeting had maintained both its interest rate target at minus 0.1 per cent and a pledge to keep 10-year government bond yields around zero percent, which showed it remains firmly in stimulus mode.

At the same time it also said "inflation expectations have moved sideways recently," offering a slightly more upbeat view than three months ago when it said they looked weak.

The BOJ "still remains a step behind other central banks looking to normalise their policies," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In the virtual currency world, bitcoin was down 5.5 per cent on the Bitstamp exchange at $10,220.13 following news that South Korea will ban the use of anonymous bank accounts in cryptocurrency trading from Jan. 30.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy world economic growth prospects and production curbs by OPEC, Russia and their allies.

Brent crude futures were up 67 cents at $69.70 a barrel, not far off the three-year high of $70.37 reached on Jan. 15.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 60 cents to $64.17 a barrel. WTI reached its highest since December 2014 on Jan. 16 at $64.89.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday revised upward its forecast for world economic growth to 3.9 percent for 2018 and 2019, a 0.2 percentage point increase from its last update in October.

"The IMF's upward revision of its growth forecast is generating tailwind," Commerzbank analysts wrote. "This further improves the already fairly rosy demand prospects on the oil market."

The demand growth comes at a time of supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, which began in January 2017 and are due to run until the end of 2018.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC on Tuesday that while he is "still anxious" about the fragility of the oil market, "we think we're on our way."

OPEC's main objective for the cuts is to eliminate a global surplus in oil stocks and rebalance the market.

"The outlook for 2018 is roughly balanced for most of the year, but inventories are set to rise in Q4 2018," French bank BNP Paribas said.

The bank said it had raised its 2018 oil price forecasts by $10 a barrel, expecting WTI to average $60 and Brent $65.

But there have been signs of a possible price correction.

Crumbling refinery profits as a result of rising feedstock prices and plentiful fuel products point to lower crude orders going forward.

Barclays said it expected Brent to average $60 this year, $5 above its previous forecast, due to strong demand growth and falling output from OPEC member Venezuela.

But the British bank said it had "a bearish view on oil prices for the quarters ahead."

In the long term, investors are preparing for a fall in oil demand due to the rise of electric vehicles. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it saw "peak oil demand" by 2030, with electric vehicles replacing conventional ones by 2050.

The bank said that when gasoline demand peaked by 2025 and oil demand overall peaked by 2030, "refinery utilization rates may decline permanently and refining margins suffer heavily."