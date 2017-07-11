Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and gold mining stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,063.77, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Shares of Jean Coutu Group slipped after it reported higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division. The Quebec-based pharmacy retailer had $45.5-million or 25 cents per share of net income in the quarter. That’s down from $49-million or 27 cents per share in the comparable period last year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed an agreement to buy Upper Midwest U.S. convenience store player Holiday. The transaction will see Quebec-headquartered Couche-Tard acquire 374 stores operated by Holiday and 148 franchisees. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. Its shares rose 2.3 per cent.

The B.C. wildfires have forced Canadian lumber mills, including those owned by Norbord Inc. and West Fraser Timber Co., to shut down and were edging closer to a Kinder Morgan Inc. oil pipeline as hot, dry weather sparked blazes across swathes of western Canada and the U.S. Norbord shares were down 0.22 per cent and West Fraser’s stock slipped 0.41 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was flat at 77 cents (U.S.)

In the U.S., stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology and investors waited for more hints on interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.73 of a point, or 0.00 per cent, at 21,407.79, the S&P 500 was down 2.77 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,424.66 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,178.64.

Crude prices are about 18 per cent below their 2017 opening levels despite a deal led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production from January.

Global oversupply has led BNP Paribas to cut its forecasts for Brent by $9 to $51 (U.S.) a barrel for 2017 and by $15 to $48 for 2018. Barclays also cut its 2017 and 2018 Brent forecasts to $52 a barrel.

Fed Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony to Congress on monetary policy report is the key highlight of this week. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’ve got Yellen’s testimony tomorrow, there may be a little bit of nervousness ahead of that ... the semi-annual monetary policy testimony has often been a big deal for the markets,” Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I think there may be some fears that she’s going to come out relatively hawkish.”

The Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will speak on monetary policy on Tuesday before a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will participate in a Town Hall question-and-answer session moderated by Bremer Bank CEO Jeanne Crain in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The dollar hit a four-month high against the yen and bonds and top emerging market currencies were back under pressure, on bets for higher interest rates in a small but growing group of major economies. Investors will be looking at second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

The three major indexes are trading close to record levels, boosted by strong economic data and robust corporate performance in the first quarter.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc soared about 49 per cent after the drug developer said on Monday its experimental drug for a rare but deadly lung disease met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Halcon Resources Corp.’s shares were up 36 per cent after the oil producer said on Tuesday it would sell assets it operates in the Williston Basin to Bruin E&P Partners for $1.4-billion in cash.

Reuters

