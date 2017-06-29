Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Thursday, weighed by slips among energy and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.04 points, or 0.85 percent, to 15,224.54 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar edged up to a nearly 5-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose, while investors braced for an interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada as soon as next month.

Gains for the loonie came after it scored on Wednesday its biggest advance in three months, boosted by hawkish comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Chances of a rate hike next month have increased to 44 percent from just 20 percent after subdued inflation data on Friday, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

By the end of the year, the market has fully discounted a rate hike and is about one-third priced for a second tightening.

Prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose to a two-week high, after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3032 to the greenback, or 76.73 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent.

The currency’s weakest level of the session was $1.3044, while it touched its strongest since Feb. 3 at $1.3006.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly higher on Thursday as bank stocks gained after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test while a drag in tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.51 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 21,471.12. The S&P 500 gained 1.17 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,441.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,213.71.

Shares of the top six U.S. banks rose in premarket trading on Thursday after the Fed’s decision, which allows them to raise dividend payouts and share buybacks.

“The banks will be in the spotlight today as all of the U.S. banks passed the stress test setting the stage for the indices to hold on to Wednesday’s gains,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Wall Street rallied sharply on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index scoring its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and technology stocks led a broad market rebound.

The Nasdaq posted on Wednesday its best session since Nov. 7, the day before the U.S. presidential election.

Tech stocks, which have led the S&P 500’s 9-per-cent gain this year, pulled back recently as some investors questioned the sector’s high valuations.

Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Thursday, extending a rally into the sixth straight session, after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

Mr. Cardillo said end-of-the-quarter window dressing and an optimistic global outlook should make for a steady-to-positive session.

The markets were little changed after data showed the U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated due to unexpectedly higher consumer spending and a bigger jump in exports.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits edged up last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a tight labor market.

Oil prices rose to a two-week high on Thursday, extending a rally into a sixth straight session after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

Crude prices slipped to the lowest in 10 months last week but have since rebounded more than 7 percent, stretching their bull-run to the longest since April.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 43 cents at $47.74 a barrel at 1321 GMT, having touched a two-week high of $47.98 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 40 cents at $45.14 a barrel. It registered an intraday high of $45.38, also a two-week peak.

“After the steep drop in oil prices of recent weeks, I believe that especially hedge funds saw nice buying momentum and lower U.S. crude production was the trigger to act,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

U.S. government data showed on Wednesday that domestic crude production dropped by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.3 million bpd last week, the steepest weekly fall since July 2016.

Some analysts and traders said the decline was related to temporary factors such as production shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico due to Tropical Storm Cindy and maintenance in Alaska.

“These production outages are therefore likely to be made good again in the coming weeks, meaning that a noticeable rise in U.S. oil production can be expected. It is thus doubtful whether (the) price rise will really prove lasting,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote.

Global oil supplies remain ample despite output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers of 1.8 million bpd since January.

OPEC and its allies, trying to reduce a crude glut, agreed in May to extend the supply cut through March 2018. OPEC has exempted Nigeria and Libya from the curbs, leaving them free to ramp up output that had been sapped by local unrest.

Libyan oil production is now nearing 1 million bpd, a Libyan source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday lifted force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports after pipeline repairs.

Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs said rising Nigerian and Libyan output, as well as increasing U.S. shale oil drilling, would slow the drawdown in crude inventories.

