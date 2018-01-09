At the open: TSX flat as energy shares rise, gold miners slip

Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while the materials group was pressured by a drop in gold prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.96 of a point, or 0.01 per cent, to 16,316.69 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as a stronger greenback offset higher prices for crude oil, one of Canada's major exports.

The U.S. dollar rose to an 11-day high against a basket of major currencies, continuing a recovery from four-month lows plumbed at the start of the year.

Oil rose to its highest since May 2015, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and expectations U.S. crude inventories fell for an eighth week.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.75 per cent at $62.19 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2433 to the greenback, or 80.43 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2399 to $1.2448.

The loonie touched its strongest level in three months at $1.2355 on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data prompted investors to bet on a Bank of Canada interest rate hike as soon as Jan. 17.

Wall Street's major indexes opened at record levels on Tuesday, keeping alive the 2018 rally that is powered by robust economic data and expectations of strong quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.86 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 25,322.86. The S&P 500 gained 3.78 points, or 0.137569 per cent, to 2,751.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.27 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,174.66.

A handful of retailers such as Target, Kohl's Corp and Lululemon Athletica have already reported solid rise in same-store sales for the holiday period and raised their profit forecasts for the fourth quarter.

U.S. stocks also found support from gains across global stock markets in the day, buoyed by upbeat industrial production data from Germany and jump in oil prices.

Oil rose above $68 a barrel, touching its highest since May 2015, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and expectations of lower U.S. crude inventories.

"we are looking at a quiet day, with no major news. But investors are starting to prepare for the next round of earnings that could keep the market on fire," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"People are going to look for what is going to create opportunity for more money to flow into equity."

The winning streak of U.S. stocks had dimmed a bit on Monday but gains in technology, utilities and real estate stocks helped the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq end higher.

Investors are waiting for the start of the quarterly earnings season for more readings on the impact of recent tax cuts and profit forecasts for the rest of the year.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 11.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with an 8-per-cent increase a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A tweak to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying programme shunted the yen higher on Tuesday, while gains from commodity stocks as oil hit its highest since 2015 helped world shares maintain their flying start to the year.

MSCI's all-country world stocks index posted another record high as Europe's main markets shrugged off a tech wobble in Asia and instead cheered Christmas trading updates, the oil gains and more forecast-beating data from Germany.

Wall Street was expected to inch to fresh peaks too when trading resumes, though there will be plenty of cross-market cross-winds to tack through.

U.S. Treasury yields -- the biggest driver of global borrowing costs -- had briefly touched a nine-month high in Europe on the mix of higher oil prices, good economic data and an unexpected move by the BOJ to trim its long-dated bond buys.

That stoked speculation it could start to wind down its stimulus policy this year and saw the yen rise as much as half a percent to 112.50 yen to the dollar.

"It shouldn't be perceived as a monstrous signal of the end of monetary easing but it shows that even the tiniest announcement on a quiet day can have a reaction," said Societe Generale's global head of currency strategy Kit Juckes.

"And it shows that when they start turning their ship around from this policy, the yen is going to go miles."

Since it adopted its yield-curve-control policy in 2016, the BOJ has occasionally tweaked its buying, but some market players seemed to take Tuesday's move as a signal of possible intent.

The dollar, meanwhile, was rising against most other major currencies including the euro, which having approached three-year highs last week slipped to a 10-day low of $1.1941 .

That was despite the biggest increase in German industrial output since September 2009 and suggested investors might be becoming more cautious after a months-long rally that has pushed "long" euro positions to record levels.

"I don't think right now levels substantially above $1.20 are justified," Reichelt said. "I know the market is very optimistic about the euro, but if you look at the data and the central bank, the ECB (European Central Bank) is still on an expansionary path."

Asian trading saw its own milestones. Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest since November 1991, China chalked up an eighth day of gains and stocks in the Philippines jumped 2 per cent to a new all-time high.

South Korea's KOPSI was dragged down though by a 3.1-per-cent drop in Samsung's shares after its profit guidance disappointed some analysts who are also wary about longevity of the boom in demand for the firm's memory chips.

Emerging market stocks were a touch lower anyway having hit a 6-1/2 year high this week.

Angola's kwanza currency was braced for an expected devaluation, while Venezuela's battered bonds were dealt another blow as a key market body recommended that they should be traded on the presumption that they have as-good-as defaulted.