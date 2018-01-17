At the open: TSX flat as gold miners weigh, financials and pot stocks rise

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday, with falls among gold miners offset by gains for financial stocks and marijuana producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.26 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,308.14 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback broadly rose and investors prepared for a potential interest rate hike by the Bank if Canada.

The central bank will announce its interest rate decision and release its Monetary Policy Report at 10 a.m. ET. Money markets expect a rate increase and at least two more by the end of the year.

The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate sits at 1 per cent.

"The BoC has no problem surprising markets but it has had enough good news to deliver 25 basis points," Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC Europe Limited, said in a research note.

Lignos pointed to "very strong job gains, a multi-decade low in unemployment and increasing signs of capacity pressures from the BOS (Business Outlook Survey)."

Still, worries that U.S. President Donald Trump could soon announce that the United States intends to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement could temper prospects for additional rate hikes this year. The sixth round of talks on renegotiating NAFTA is due to take place in Montreal on Jan. 23-28.

The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies as the euro pulled back from a three-year high above $1.23.

The Canadian dollar was unchanged at $1.2433 to the greenback, or 80.43 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2411 to $1.2461. It touched its strongest in one week on Tuesday at $1.2397.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower after reaching a three-year high intraday on Tuesday. U.S. crude prices were down 0.2 per cent at $63.63 a barrel.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks including Microsoft and IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156.43 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 25,949.29. The S&P 500 gained 9.75 points, or 0.351172 per cent, to 2,786.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.63 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 7,257.31.

BofA shares fell 1.4 per cent in early trading after the second-largest U.S. bank reported quarterly profit that beat estimates as it gained from higher interest rates.

Goldman Sachs slipped 2 per cent after posting a quarterly loss due to a $4.4-billion charge related to the new tax law.

"I think it's very confusing to look at earnings right now because of the tax change charges," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, NJ.

"Investors are trying to figure out what normalized earnings are in a sort of a new environment for them where interest rates are higher, under changing regulations and the new tax code."

Wall Street slipped after a strong start on Tuesday as weakness in GE and a drop in oil prices dragged. The Dow hit the 26,000-mark for the first time but closed more than 200 points below that level.

The CBOE Volatility index also perked up on Tuesday, rising to a more than one-month high to 12.41.