At the open: TSX flat as miner losses offset by energy, bank gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Friday, as losses among gold miners and other materials stocks were offset by gains for energy and bank stocks with higher oil prices and after surprisingly robust domestic jobs data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.48 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,057 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.4-per-cent fall over the course of the week.

The Canadian dollar posted its biggest gain in nearly three months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data fueled expectations for further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes early next year.

Canadian employment rose 79,500 in November, adding to robust gains in 2017. The November increase was much stronger than the 10,000 jobs gain that economists had expected, while wage growth accelerated to 2.7 per cent year-on-year from 2.4 per cent.

"The labor miracle in Canada continues," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank. "The broad takeaway is the wage and price cycle continues to turn more hawkish."

Investors expect the Bank of Canada to leave its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 per cent at next week's policy decision. But chances of a hike in January rose to nearly 60 percent from less than 50 percent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The central bank raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy.

Separate data showed that Canadian economic growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in the third quarter, coming off a hot first half of the year.

For September, the economy grew 0.2 per cent, topping expectations and suggesting modest momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

At 9:24 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2752 to the greenback, or 78.42 U.S. cents, up 1.1 per cent, its strongest gain since Sept. 6.

The currency touched its strongest since Monday at $1.2742.

The S&P 500 and Dow opened little changed on Friday after a record day for stocks, amid concerns over the passage of a Republican tax overhaul as lawmakers debated over the bill's impact on the federal deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.27 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 24,312.62. The S&P 500 lost 1.29 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,646.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.57 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,845.41.

The U.S. Senate debated the tax bill late into Thursday and adjourned as some of the fiscal conservatives were unsettled about the effect on the deficit from the bill. The lawmakers could move to a final vote late in the day after a procedural vote starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A surprise endorsement by Republican Senator John McCain added momentum to the bill on Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 to close at a record and the Dow Jones index to break above the 24,000 mark for the first time.

"Investors are taking a slightly cautious attitude after yesterday's surge because we are hitting a speed bump with the bill," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

New York Fed President William Dudley said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday that it was probably not the best time to apply fiscal stimulus when the economy was already close to full employment.

European shares fell on Friday despite strong euro zone factory data, after a delay to a keenly awaited U.S. tax reform bill curbed appetite for the dollar.

Euro zone shares, which started to accelerate losses about half an hour before the release of the data, fell as much as 1.2 perc ent to session low before stabilizing down about 0.7 per cent.

A purchasing managers' index showed that euro zone factories had their busiest month for more than 17 years in November and raised prices at the fastest rate in more than six years.

Forward-looking indicators suggested the momentum would continue to the end of 2017, capping what is expected to be the best year for euro zone economic growth in a decade.

The DAX, Germany's top share index, fell as much as 1.6 per cent to hit its lowest level in around nine weeks before paring losses as the euro eased from the day's highs.

Traders also pointed to month-end index re-weighting and shifts in positioning to explain the moves, which could be exacerbated by thinner trading volumes.

"Yesterday was a pretty heavy trading day with month-end profit taking as we approach the end of the year. I wouldn't read too much into moves in the next session," said Ameet Patel, analyst at Northern Trust. "Positioning is skewed towards tax reform not happening."

The single currency fell back from the day's highs of $1.1940 to trade at $1.18980, down 0.06 per cent on the day.

The gap between German 10-year and 30-year borrowing costs was at its tightest level since late August as a lower-than-expected euro zone inflation number on Thursday pushed back prospects for monetary policy tightening well into the future.

In the United States, the Senate postponed voting on the tax bill late on Thursday as legislators wrestled with problems on an amendment and then adjourned, leaving it unclear whether a decisive vote on the bill would occur on Friday.

"The market's main focus is now whether the tax bill will pass or not," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Such uncertainty weighed on Wall Street futures, one day after confidence about the tax overhaul drove the S&P to close at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to break above the 24,000 mark for the first time.

Nevertheless, UBS strategists they still expected the tax reform to be passed: "We see corporate tax cuts as likely, yet still not fully priced in."

The MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from developed economies, slid 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei had finished 0.4 percent higher, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent on the day.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was flat at 93.030 but poised to eke out some gains for the week, supported by oil prices, after OPEC and other major producers agreed to extend production curbs.

Gold edged higher as the dollar eased but was still trading near the 3-1/2-week low touched in the previous session, with investors flocking to riskier assets. Spot gold was up 0.07 percent at $1,275.20 an ounce.

In emerging markets, Turkish lira and bank stocks fell on Friday, extending losses after U.S. trial testimony implicated President Tayyip Erdogan in a plan to help Iran evade sanctions.

Elsewhere, investors were also puzzled by a sharp, unexplained move this week in a key European money market rate.

The Euro Over Night Index Average (EONIA) has spiked 8 basis points since the start of the week to its highest since mid-March at minus 24 basis points, Reuters data showed.

Oil edged up on Friday after OPEC and other major producers agreed to continue reining in output until the end of next year to try to reduce the global oil glut and boost prices.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to keep current limits on output in place until the end of next year, although they signaled a possible early exit from the deal should the market overheat and prices rise too far.

Brent was trading at $63.17, up 54 cents on the day. U.S. light crude was up 43 cents at $57.82.

"OPEC and the cooperating countries have created a very high level of confidence that they are standing behind the oil market, that they're going to drive the inventories further down," SEB Markets chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"They gave a very serious and trustworthy appearance yesterday and that is taking away a lot of the downside in the market," he said.

The deal, which has been in place since January and was due to expire in March, has seen producers reduce output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), helping to halve global oil oversupply over the past year.

It has allowed prices to return above $60 per barrel, recovering from lows of $27 per barrel hit in January 2016.

But the price rise has also revived the specter of the bull market of the last decade when Brent prices soared.

These concerns led Russia to stress the need for clarity on an exit strategy from the deal and to this end, a reference to a review process in June was included.

"Without the reference to a June review, Russia would have been tied to the end of 2018; it wanted instead to have an escape clause," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

"It leaves a question mark about the second half [of 2018] and about the commitment of Russian oil companies, which will be price dependent," he said.

The CEO of Russia's top private producer Lukoil told Reuters he would like to see the price of oil stable at current levels, trading in the $60-65 per barrel range.

The oil market is unlikely to overheat, he added, thanks to cooperation between OPEC and its allies which would allow them to release new output into the market to rebalance it.

Price rises could also fuel more drilling in the United States, which is not party to the agreement, Russia warned.

Rising U.S. production has been a thorn in OPEC's side, undermining the impact of its output curbs.

U.S. oil production hit a new record of 9.68 million bpd last week, according to government data released this week.