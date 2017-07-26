Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, with gains for the index’s heavyweight energy sector on higher oil prices offsetting falls for railway stocks after Canadian National Railway Co reported earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.39 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,204.76 shortly after the open.

U.S. stock indexes opened at record highs on Wednesday following a set of strong quarterly earnings, led by Boeing and AT&T.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.98 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 21,702.41. The S&P 500 gained 3.08 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,480.21. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.13 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,426.30.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting

Although the central bank is not likely to raise interest rates, it is expected to discuss its monetary policy stance and the timing of a long-awaited balance sheet reduction. The Fed’s statement is due at 2 p.m. ET.

“Many questions still remain unanswered over both the timings and pace of rate hikes, which may weigh on the minds of Fed watchers ahead of the rate decision,” said Lukman Otunuga, analyst with FXTM.

“Any unexpected surprises from the policy statement may come in the form of inflation concerns as the central bank acknowledges the fall in inflation and the impact it has on reaching its 2 percent inflation target.”

The S&P and the Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, while the Dow hovered around record levels, helped by well-received reports from big names, including McDonald’s and Caterpillar.

The market’s record run has left equities relatively expensive and investors are counting on earnings to justify the valuations.

Earnings of the S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 9.1 per cent in the second quarter, up from an 8 percent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 is trading around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

Facebook, Gilead Sciences, O’Reilly Automotive report results after the bell.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped 9.9 per cent in early trading after the chipmaker raised its full-year revenue expectations.

Boeing rose 6.5 per cent after reporting a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, and the planemaker raised its full-year core profit forecast.

AT&T was up 4.1 percent after the wireless carrier’s quarterly profit topped estimates.

Amgen was down 2.6 per cent after the biotechnology company’s sales for an infection fighter drug came in below expectations.

Oil’s rise back above $50 a barrel helped prod stock markets higher on Wednesday, while company results and economic data continued to soothe worries that the world economy may be ripe for a another slowdown.

European stock markets rose around half a percent, led by energy and commodity-linked firms after Brent crude topped the $50 mark for the first time since early June and copper added another 1 per cent to this week’s surge.

A slightly less bullish performance in Asia pulled the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, off all-time highs overnight.

But early in the European session, it was up 0.1 per cent on the day.

Strong results from energy firms Subsea 7 and Tullow Oil helped European shares, but banks weighed on index-level gains as investors awaited the outcome later on Wednesday of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

“The indications are more positive on the outlook for energy stocks,” said Angelo Meda, head of equities at Banor SIM in Milan, adding that firms had reset expectations on valuations and cleaned up their balance sheets.

“The outlook is not so bad (...) We are still missing one component which is the commentary from big oil firms Total, BP, Royal Dutch Shell.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 per cent, in line with euro zone stocks and blue-chips, as oil and gas stocks gained 0.7 percent.

Germany’s Ifo business survey on Tuesday showed confidence soaring to record highs in July amid what its economists described as a ‘euphoric’ mood in German industry, while U.S. consumer confidence levels jumped to near 16-year highs.

The latter numbers helped the dollar recover some ground in U.S. and Asian trading on Wednesday, with traders citing a trimming of positions ahead of the Fed meeting, not due until late in the U.S. session.

The dollar, hurt since March by a retreat in expectations for further rises in interest rates this year, gained just over 0.1 per cent against both the euro and the euro-dominated basket of currencies most used to measure its broader strength.

“Most people have an ultra benign view of what we will get out of the Fed today,” said Koon Chow, a strategist at Swiss private bank UBP.

“The focus is not so much on the next hike but the start of the roll off [reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet]. The Fed has already helped us a lot by indicating that when it happens it will be a very gradual process.”

