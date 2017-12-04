At the open: TSX rises as financial and industrial shares rally

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financial and industrial shares after news that the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill boosted investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 43.36 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 16,082.33, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups rose.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged against its broadly firmer U.S. counterpart on Monday, after hitting a five-week high earlier in the session as it added to gains made on Friday following much stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data.

The data showing a surge in jobs in November came ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 per cent. But chances of a hike in January have increased to more than 50 percent from 47 percent before Friday's jobs data.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2682 to the greenback, or 78.85 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2726, while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at $1.2656.

Wall Street's main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump's promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 per cent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 49.14 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 6,896.73.

Some of the early gainers included bank and industrial stocks. Bank of America and JPMorgan rose more than 3 per cent, while Caterpillar and Boeing gained over 2 per cent.

"This is a positive reaction to the Senate's passage," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

The Senate on Saturday approved their version of tax bill in a narrow 51-49 vote. The Senate and House of Representatives will have to reconcile their respective versions before it becomes a law.

"That (reconciliation)can be a bit of a challenge because there are differences and the number of approvals to pass it is a little bit higher than it was for the individual two sides of the Congress," said Frederick.

The S&P 500 has risen about 18 per cent this year on strong corporate earnings and solid economic growth and also on hopes that Trump's agenda of corporate tax cuts and looser regulations could come through.

Oil fell on Monday after U.S. shale drillers added more rigs last week, though prices remained in sight of their recent two-year highs thanks to last week's decision by OPEC and other producers to extend output cuts.

Drillers in the United States added two oil rigs in the week to Dec. 1, bringing the total count to 749, the highest since September, energy services company Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report late on Friday.

February Brent crude futures fell 75 cents on the day to $62.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 67 cents at $57.69.

The Brent price hit a two-year high of $64.65 a month ago and has since attracted record investment by fund managers.

The U.S. rig count, an early indicator of future output, has risen sharply from 477 active rigs a year ago after energy companies boosted spending plans for 2017.

U.S. producers were encouraged during 2017 to increase activity as crude prices started recovering from a multi-year price slump after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC producers, including Russia, agreed to production cuts a year ago.

"So long as speculative financial investors do not lose heart, oil prices are likely to maintain their high level," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

"Even higher prices are likely to be precluded by news from the U.S., where drilling activity is being stepped up."

Last week the producers agreed to extend those cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of next year.

"Market reaction has been positive so far. There are only two worrying aspects ... One is that Iraq's indiscipline has not been discussed, at least not publicly," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said, referring to Baghdad's compliance with output cuts.

"The second is OPEC's own forecast for next year. They are by far the most bullish on 2018, with the annual call on their oil at 33.42 million bpd," he said.

The forecast is much higher than those of the U.S. government at 32.70 million bpd and the International Energy Agency's prediction of 32.38 million bpd.

The latest agreement allows for producers to exit the deal early if the market overheats. Russian officials had expressed concern that extending the cuts might encourage U.S. shale oil companies, which have been a thorn in OPEC's side, to pump more crude.

U.S. output rose in September to 9.5 million bpd, the highest monthly output since 9.6 million bpd in April 2015, government data shows. On an annual basis, U.S. output peaked at 9.6 million bpd in 1970.