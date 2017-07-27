Canada’s main stock index gained on Thursday as major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp and a string of other companies reported better-than-expected earnings and oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc turned a profit.

Barrick, the world’s largest gold miner by production, rose 4.5 per cent to C$21.08, as investors cheered the news it had produced more gold than expected and lowered its costs.

Rival Goldcorp Inc fell 3.9 per cent to C$16.47 despite beating earnings expectations, as production at some mines fell short of analyst forecasts.

Smaller bullion producers also rose on earnings reports, with Detour Gold Corp surging 8.7 per cent to C$15.02 after its profit beat expectations. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd was up 3.3 per cent after it reported an earnings beat, raised its production forecast and lowered its cost outlook.

Cenovus jumped 5 per cent to C$10.45 after reporting a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian oil-sands assets.

At 9:41 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 54.19 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,225.58. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher, with two advancers for every decliner overall.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp was up 3.4 per cent to $12.98 after reporting a small quarterly loss and saying it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for much less than initially proposed, while fertilizer company Potash Corp of Saskatchewan gained 1.1 per cent to $22.21 after reporting bigger-than-expected revenue.

Miner Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.4 per cent to $26.51 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher steelmaking coal prices.

Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc gained 3.1 per cent to C$33.78 after reporting a 19 per cent rise in quarterly profit.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks added to their record levels at the open on Thursday, driven by gains in Facebook and Verizon.

Facebook jumped 4.23 per cent, lifting both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes, after the social network’s results beat Wall Street estimates.

Verizon surged 6 per cent to $47 after its quarterly subscriber additions topped estimates. The stock was the second-biggest gainer on both the S&P and the Dow.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are now expected to have climbed 9.9 per cent in the second quarter, up from a projection of an 8 per cent rise at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

With equity markets at record levels, investors have been counting on strong earnings to justify the relatively expensive stock valuations.

“The earnings season has arguably taken on additional importance this quarter due to the inability of Donald Trump to, so far, deliver on the growth agenda that won him the White House back in November,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

“Even in the absence of tax cuts and fiscal stimulus, corporate America has continued to perform well, with companies exceeding expectations on both the top and bottom line.”

Investor sentiment also got a boost after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

The central bank noted that both overall inflation and a measure of underlying price gains had declined.

The statement was perceived as dovish by investors, with rate futures pricing in a 38 per cent chance of an interest rate hike by December, compared with a little over 50 per cent chance priced in before the meeting.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64.76 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 21,775.77 and the S&P 500 was up 3.18 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,481.01.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 23.83 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 6,446.57.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the telecommunication index’s 2.39 per cent rise leading the advancers.

Twitter was down 13.46 per cent after the company’s quarterly results showed it failed to add users on a monthly basis in the second quarter, compared with the first quarter.

PayPal Holdings rose 2.53 per cent, while Dunkin’ Brands was up 2.60 per cent after their quarterly reports.

United Parcel Service fell 2.25 per cent despite the U.S. domestic package service posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Online giant Amazon, Intel, Starbucks and Mattel are among those reporting results after the bell.

Economic data showed durable goods orders rose more than-expected in June, while weekly jobless claims rebounded from a three-month low last week.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,263 to 1,249. On the Nasdaq, 1,177 issues rose and 1,154 fell.

