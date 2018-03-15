At the open: TSX higher amid BlackBerry, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index opened higher, lifted by gains in global stocks and oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index started the day up 34.25 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,687.86.

Energy stocks rose 0.6 per cent, led higher by Enbridge, up 0.6 per cent, Suncor up 0.3 per cent and TransCanada up 0.65 per cent.

Tech stocks rose 0.5 per cent with BlackBerry gaining 2 per cent after the company announced it is extending executive chairman and chief executive John Chen's contract through to November, 2023. Mr. Chen joined BlackBerry in November, 2013 and has led the company through a restructuring that has seen it transform from a smartphone maker into a cybersecurity software and services firm.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks and support from strong economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.8 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 24,861.92. The S&P 500 gained 6.2 points, or 0.225497 per cent, to 2,755.68.The Nasdaq Composite added 8.11 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,504.92

Thursday's rise of the Dow came after three sessions of losses that were triggered by intensifying fears of a trade war with China.

The markets found support from economic data that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to strength in labor market.

A more than expected rise in U.S. import prices in February indicated a steady pick up in inflation.

The main Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to impose tariffs up to $60-billion on Chinese imports, while pressing for a cut in China's trade surplus with the United States by $100-billion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said history showed trade wars are in nobody's interests, but that China would protect its legitimate rights if "something happens we don't want to see".

"The problem is this type of rhetoric creates uncertainties and cap the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"We're probably going to continue to slip in and out of the minus column for most of the day, we might be able to have a mid-session with upward bias."

Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as well as on solar panels and washing machines has already sparked threats of retaliation from some trade partners.

Shares in aircraft maker Boeing have shed 8.8 per cent since March 1, when Trump announced his plans to impose tariffs.

Major industrial stocks have been under pressure from the protectionist policies, which are likely to firm up with Trump replacing free trade proponent Gary Cohn with conservative commentator Larry Kudlow to lead the National Economic Council.

Alibaba jumped nearly 3 per cent on report that the Chinese e-commerce giant was planning to list in China.

Shares of Dollar General rose 6.6 per cent after the discount retailer's quarterly same-store sales beat estimates, and those of Sears Holdings Corp jumped 11 per cent after the retailer reported smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals rose 6.4 per cent after the company's experimental drug to treat patients with a rare blood disorder met the main goal in a late-stage study.

