Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as financial firms and resource companies, key heavyweight sectors, eked out modest gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 19.91 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 15,169.48 shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

The Canadian dollar edged higher on Wednesday against the greenback as the U.S. yield advantage shrunk and oil prices rose, while domestic data showed a larger-than-expected increase in manufacturing sales.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.46 cents (U.S), up 0.3 of a cent.

Canadian factory sales grew by 1.1 per cent in May from April, hitting a record level on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, data from Statistics Canada showed. Analysts had forecast an increase of 0.8 per cent.

The data shows that “the goods sector is delivering the goods for the Canadian economy,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research note.

Rogers Communications was up 0.75 per cent after the head of its consumer division stepped down. Telus rose 0.3 per cent.

Canadian National Railway was off 0.6 per cent.

The Nasdaq and the S&P opened at record highs on Wednesday, helped by a rise in technology and health stocks with investors focusing on earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 21,578.48. The S&P 500 gained 4.26 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,464.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.48 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,366.79.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high on Tuesday helped by a jump in Netflix, with the index posting its longest streak of gains since February 2015.

The S&P tech sector has been the best performing sector this year despite concerns about stretched valuations as investors look for growth sectors immune to policy uncertainties.

“Earnings so far have been a mixed bag with most of the big banks down, causing the S&P and Dow to underperform slightly in the near term,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments.

“On the other hand, Netflix’s strong results has caused money to move to tech stocks in anticipation of stronger earnings. If the big names such as Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon are able to show growth in an otherwise low-growth environment then investors will pay for these stocks.”

All three big tech names will report results next week.

Investors will continue to focus on quarterly earnings to see if high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data, tepid inflation and policy gridlock in Washington.

Analysts estimate an 8.5 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings and a 4.7 per cent increase in revenue for S&P 500 companies from a year earlier.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted the fastest rate of growth in earnings since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TMobile, Qualcomm and American Express are among the companies that will report results after the bell.

Shares of IBM fell 3.9 per cent after the company’s quarterly revenue came in below expectations.

United Continental Holdings was down 4.5 per cent, a day after the airline’s quarterly results beat expectation but costs rose.

Morgan Stanley rose 3.3 per cent after the bank’s quarterly profit beat expectations and bond trading revenue declines were modest compared with arch-rival Goldman Sachs’.

Discovery Communications was up 6.5 per cent after a source told Reuters the company and Scripps Networks Interactive are engaged in merger talks. Scripps was up 19 per cent.

U.S. spices maker McCormick & Co. Inc. has won the battle to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group’s North American food business, paying a higher than expected $4.2-billion (U.S.) to add extra seasonings and sauces. McCormick was off nearly 5 per cent while Reckitt rose 1.3 per cent in London.

Reuters

