At the open: TSX jumps, led by banks, energy stocks, Valeant

Canada's main stock index gained in a broad rally in early trade on Monday, led by big banks and energy companies as well as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which said it was bringing an eye treatment to market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 124.79 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 16,166.77 shortly after the open, with more than 23 advancers for every decliner.

Valeant was up 3.4 per cent to $26.26 in early trading.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the loonie trading in a narrow range ahead of domestic data later in the week that could help guide expectations for the interest rate outlook.

The Canadian dollar was nearly unchanged at $1.2871 to the greenback, or 77.69 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2843 to C$1.2881.

The loonie dipped 0.1 percent last week after being pressured on Friday by weaker-than-expected domestic manufacturing data.

The currency also fluctuated last week on remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Poloz worried about the potential to slip into a "deflationary scenario" if interest rates are raised too fast to deal with financial imbalances, in an interview with The Globe and Mail that was published on Saturday.

Still, the central bank is leaving the door open to further rate hikes in early 2018, making it clear that a number of uncertainties that could derail the economy, such as North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation, are a reason for caution but not inaction.

NAFTA negotiators made some progress on less controversial issues last week but left untouched the thorniest subjects of autos, dispute settlement and an expiry clause to be tackled at pivotal talks in January in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign investment in Canadian securities accelerated in October, driven by a record purchase of bonds, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Canada's inflation report for November and October retail sales data are due on Thursday, while gross domestic product data for October is due on Friday.

Wall Street's three main indexes opened at record highs on Monday as the long-awaited tax overhaul plan looked set for legislation and a flurry of year-end corporate dealmaking that has topped $11-billion so far buoyed optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.06 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 24,785.8. The S&P 500 gained 13.17 points, or 0.492187 per cent, to 2,688.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.83 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 6,980.41.

More U.S. Republicans Senators on Sunday threw their weight behind the tax bill they expect Congress to pass this week. A Senate vote is set for Tuesday and President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law by the end of the week.

U.S. stocks have enjoyed a near year-long rally, of late powered by increasing expectations of the promised tax overhaul, which aims to lower corporate taxes to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, coming to fruition.

Story continues below advertisement

The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 19.5 per cent so far in 2017, set for its best year since 2013, as investors bet that lower taxes could boost corporate profits and trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

"The market is going to continue its rally based on the belief that we're going to see the Congress pass tax reform," said Robert Pavlik, Chief Investment Strategist at SlateStone Wealth in New York.

"People are a bit weary about how long the rally will last, but earnings continue to grow, (the) tax package should help and the economy is doing well," Pavlik said. "I'm very positive about the overall market."

Lower corporate taxes could also trigger cash repatriation, which market analysts say could be used for merger and acquisitions. On Monday, investors were treated to a flood of deals.

Shares of Amplify Snack soared 71 per cent to $11.94 in early trading after Hershey said it would buy the SkinnyPop popcorn maker in a $1.6-billion deal. Hershey shares dipped 0.4 per cent.

Snyder's-Lance was up about 7 per cent at $49.95 after Campbell Soup said it would buy the Pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker for $4.87 billion. Campbell shares rose 0.5 per cent.

Casino operator Penn National Gaming said it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment in a $2.8-billion deal. Shares of both companies were up about 4.5 per cent.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers' strike in the Nigerian energy industry.

A fall in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil also underpinned prices, but growth in U.S. crude output cast a shadow over the market.

Brent crude futures , the international benchmark, were at $63.59 a barrel, up 36 cents.

U.S. crude futures were at $57.67, up 37 cents.

Brent had traded as high as $63.91 earlier in the day but pared gains after Ineos, operator of the North Sea Forties pipeline, said the crack that shut it down had not spread.

The 450,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) link that provides some of the physical crude underpinning Brent has been shut since Dec. 11, forcing Ineos to declare force majeure on all oil and gas shipments from it last week.

"There is still no reliable information about how long the repair work will last and when the pipeline will go back into operation," Commerzbank said in a note, adding "this should preclude any fall in the Brent price for the foreseeable future."

Workers from one of Nigeria's largest oil unions began strike action on Monday, sparking concerns over exports from Africa's largest crude producer.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, whose members mainly work in the upstream oil industry, said they were holding talks with labor ministry officials over the indefinite strike.

In the United States, energy companies cut rigs drilling for new production for the first time in six weeks, to 747, in the week ended Dec. 15, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Activity is still well above this time last year, when the rig count was below 500. Actual U.S. production has soared 16 percent since mid-2016 to 9.8 million bpd.

U.S. output is approaching that of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are pumping 10 million bpd and 11 million bpd respectively.

This has undermined market-balancing efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-OPEC producers including Russia to withhold production.

Largely because of rising U.S. shale output, the International Energy Agency said global oil markets would show a supply surplus of around 200,000 bpd in the first half of 2018.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a similar surplus for that period and indicated a supply overhang of 167,000 bpd for all of 2018.