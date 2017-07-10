Canadian stocks dipped at the open Monday, led lower by materials and energy stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.25 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,017.91 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell, pulling back from a nearly 10-month high last week, while investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. It traded at 77.51 cents (U.S.), down 0.18 of a cent.

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. rose 3.6 per cent after the company continued its U.S. acquisition strategy with a $1.8-billion deal to acquire a cable operator serving more than 200,000 Internet, television and home phone customers in five states. Cogeco’s existing U.S. subsidiary Atlantic Broadband will acquire cable systems operating under the brand name MetroCast from Harron Communications Inc.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has struck a deal to buy Geneva Advisors for up to $200-million U.S. ($258-million Canadian), taking another step toward building a renewed presence in the United States. Its shares fell 0.06 per cent in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as gains in technology stocks were offset by losses in banks while investors geared up for the second-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.23 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 21,371.11, the S&P 500 was down 2.91 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,422.27 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.48 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6,150.60.

The week marks the beginning of the earnings season and investors will be looking at reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

In a significant victory for the banking industry, the Fed late last month approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes.

“I think what’s happening today is the markets are in a wait-and-see approach ahead of the next big catalyst, which is earnings season,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“The way I see what’s happening today is just a little bit of rotation occurring where you’re selling leadership and you’re buying undervalued, or you’re hunting for value.”

The three major indexes are trading close to record levels, boosted by strong economic data and robust corporate performance in the first quarter.

Markets closed on a high on Friday after a payrolls report gave investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 222,000 jobs last month, a report by the U.S. Labor Department showed on Friday. It was the second biggest increase this year and topped economists’ expectations for a 179,000 gain.

The dollar climbed to a two-month high against the Japanese yen on Monday as a robust jobs data propped up U.S. Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony is the key highlight of this week for investors looking for cues on further rate hikes. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the stocks, Abercrombie & Fitch shares were down 13.3 per cent after the teen apparel retailer terminated discussion on a potential deal following a review.

Shares of ClubCorp were up 30.5 per cent at $17.10 after the owner of private golf and country clubs got a takeover offer from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC .

