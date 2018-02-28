At the open: TSX little changed as resource, bank shares rise, Valeant falls

Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in shares of natural resource companies and banks were offset by a drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.08 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,688.23.

Valeant shares were down 10 per cent in early trading after the drug maker issues a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

South of the border, Wall Street's main indexes rose after the downward revision of U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter weakened the case for faster increases in interest rates.

The U.S. Commerce Department said gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 per cent annual rate, instead of the previously reported 2.6 per cent pace.

Strong economic data earlier in the month had raised fear among traders that U.S. interest rates would rise faster than previously expected, sparking Wall Street's biggest selloff in two years.

Even with the gains in recent weeks, the S&P 500 and the Dow are still on course for their first monthly fall since last March.

"As February comes to a close, large gyrations experienced during the month could very well spill into next month as topic of rates dominates," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

By 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow had added 105.47 points to 25,515.5. The S&P 500 rose 0.43 per cent to 2,756.19 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52 per cent to 7,368.17.

A string of retail earnings drove gains in the S&P retail index, which was up 0.94 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Online retailer Etsy jumped 18 per cent after its revenue beat estimates, and off-price apparel seller TJX rose 6.5 per cent after reporting upbeat same-store sales.

Shares of No.2 home improvement chain Lowe's fell nearly 9 per cent after its quarterly profit and margins missed estimates as it spent heavily to take on competition.

Celgene fell 6 per cent after U.S. health regulators rejected the company's application seeking approval of a key multiple sclerosis drug.

A Reuters analysis showed global investors cut their equity exposure to a three-month low in February, though most still expect stocks to test new highs despite rising bond yields.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, was last at 2.8825 per cent after spiking as much as 2.9250 per cent on Tuesday.

Wall Street's main volatility gauge, the CBOE Volatility index eased to 17.56 points after hitting as much as 18.98 during Powell's testimony.

Story continues below advertisement

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,960 to 475. On the Nasdaq, 1,577 issues rose and 628 fell.