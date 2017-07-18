Canada’s main stock index fell broadly in early trading on Tuesday, as financial and material heavyweights led declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.51 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,139.85 shortly after the open.

Energy was the only group out of the index’s 10 key sectors that advanced.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. rose 1.4 per cent as the troubled mortgage lender recovers from a crisis of confidence. Late Monday, the company provided its first liquidity update since the end of June, after it secured an investment worth up to $400-million from revered U.S. investor Warren Buffett, through his firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. In the two weeks since, to July 14, Home Capital attracted $125-million in net new deposits, the vast majority of them to guaranteed investment certificates, or GICs, with a fixed term.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by earnings reports from some big names and concerns over President Donald Trump’s ability to push through his pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.3 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 21,576.42. The S&P 500 lost 4.26 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,454.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.77 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,303.66.

Shares of Bank of America slipped 0.7 per cent, while Goldman Sachs was down 0.5 per cent after reporting quarterly results.

Last week, shares of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup had taken a beating after their quarterly results and forecasts failed to excite investors.

Harley-Davidson slumped 11.1per cent after the motorcycle maker cut its 2017 shipments forecast.

The healthcare sector will be under scrutiny after the Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare sank in the Senate, with news that two Republican senators would not support the latest version of the bill.

The healthcare bill failure spelled uncertainty for President Donald Trump’s agenda of tax reform and an infrastructure overhaul, leaving the president without any major legislative accomplishments six months into his tenure.

News on the healthcare bill sent the U.S. dollar to a 10-month low against a basket of major currencies.

“Investor sentiment is pessimistic this morning,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets U.K.

“The fiasco of the healthcare bill means that the tax reforms or the so called infrastructure spending plan are in jeopardy.”

UnitedHealth Group fell 0.5 per cent even after the largest U.S. health insurer’s quarterly profit beat expectations and it raised its earnings forecast.

Johnson and Johnson fell 0.3 per cent even after the pharma company raised its profit forecast.

As the earnings season gets under way, the market will be keeping a close eye on corporate results to see if the high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data, tepid inflation and policy gridlock in Washington.

Analysts’ are estimating an 8.2 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted their best earnings since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 has been trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 15 times.

IBM, United Continental Holdings, CSX and Navient are among the companies scheduled to report results after the bell.

Netflix jumped 8.7 per cent after the streaming-television pioneer’s added more subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

Reuters

