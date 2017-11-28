At the open: TSX nudges higher with consumer, energy stock gains

Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Tuesday as an earnings beat boosted convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard and other consumer stocks and energy companies also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.65 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 16,060.77 shortly after the open.

Nine of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory, with the heavyweight financial group in the red.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell, ahead of the release by the Bank of Canada of an assessment of vulnerabilities and risks in the country's financial system.

At 9:25 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2792 to the greenback, or 78.17 U.S. cents, down 0.2 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2756, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 21 at $1.2808.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell on uncertainty over the outcome of a key Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting this week.

The Bank of Canada is due to release its semi-annual Financial System Review at 10:30 a.m. ET

The S&P 500 hit a record high at open on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks and ahead of a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.43 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 23,632.21. The S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.193356 per cent, to 2,606.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.33 points, or 0.18 pe rcent, to 6,890.85

The Senate Banking Committee will hold the hearing at 9:45 a.m. ET to confirm Mr. Powell's nomination as head of the U.S. central bank.

In prepared remarks for the hearing, Mr. Powell defended the Fed's use of broad crisis-fighting powers, placing himself as an extension of the line followed by current Chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor Ben Bernanke.

Analysts see little impact on the stock market.

"Some of his comments were already published and he is basically going to follow the present monetary policy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"The tax code is really what's on the minds of the investors right now," Mr. Cardillo said.

The U.S. tax plan faces potential opposition from two Republican lawmakers who could prevent the sweeping legislation from reaching the Senate floor.

President Donald Trump was due to lobby Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol, with the Senate poised for a possible vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

Wall Street's major indexes ended flat on Monday as gains for Amazon, following a slew of online promotions and discounts on Cyber Monday, countered losses for energy company shares.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by uncertainty over the outcome of an OPEC meeting next week at which an extension to its price-supporting oil output cuts will be discussed.

Brent crude oil fell 44 cents on the day to $63.40 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 26 cents lower at $57.85, after falling 1.4 per cent in the last session.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key producers, including Russia, meet on Nov. 30 to discuss whether to continue to limit production in an effort to drain global inventories to help push up prices.

They cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in January and agreed to hold down output until March. The market had expected OPEC to extend the limits by another six to nine months, but this is now less certain.

"We believe that the outcome of this meeting is much more uncertain than usual," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

"We view risks to oil prices as skewed to the downside this week as we believe that current prices, time spreads and positioning already reflect a high probability of a nine-month extension," the Goldman analysts said.

Doubts have emerged over whether Russia will agree to join the OPEC-led group in an extension of production curbs, which Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin has described as negative for the country's economy.

Though the government wants high oil prices ahead of a presidential election in March 2018, officials have also voiced worries about pricier oil boosting the rouble and undermining the competitiveness of Russia's economy.

Citigroup's head of commodity research told Reuters on Tuesday that he expects OPEC to extend the deal until the middle of next year, rather than the end.

But anything less than an extension until the end of next year will cause a sell-off in the price, Citi's Ed Morse added.

U.S. crude touched $59.05 a barrel on Friday, its highest since mid-2015, fuelled by the outage of the Keystone pipeline, one of Canada's main crude export routes to the United States.

But TransCanada Corp this week said it would restart the 590,000 barrel-per-day pipeline at reduced pressure on Tuesday after getting approval from U.S. regulators.

"This bearish development adds to the underlying unease surrounding the outcome of Thursday's OPEC meeting," PVM Oil Associates analysts said in a report.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said it looked as if producers had nearly concluded an agreement to extend cuts until the end of next year.

"(But) if the production cut agreement ends in March 2018, our forecast shows there would be a projected 2.4 million bpd year-on-year increase in world oil supply for 2018," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president for macro oils.