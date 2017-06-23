Canada’s main stock index opened moderately higher on Friday, as the index’s heavyweight sectors offset sharp losses in BlackBerry Ltd. shares, which tumbled after first quarter sales missed expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 14.15 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,234.05 shortly after the open.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Home Capital gained 4.3 per cent as investors got more details about Warren Buffett’s Bershire Hathaway’s deal to prop up the troubled lender.

BlackBerry’s stock fell 7.4 per cent missed analysts’ estimates for total revenue, the majority of which is now made up of software sales.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.32 of a cent to 75.24 cents (U.S.) after Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s annual inflation rate cooled more than expected in May, moving it further away from the Bank of Canada’s target and reducing the odds of an interest rate hike next month.

The annual inflation rate declined to 1.3 per cent from April’s 1.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Friday, the lowest level since November 2016 and below forecasts for 1.5 per cent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened little changed on Friday amid concerns over oil prices, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower, weighed down by Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.17 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 21,371.12. The S&P 500 gained 0.37 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 2,434.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,237.01.

In the U.S., investors awaited economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers for clues on interest rate hikes amid concerns over oil prices.

Crude oil prices bounced off this week’s 10-month lows, but were still set for their worst first-half performance in almost two decades.

Sliding oil prices have added to concerns on the inflation outlook, which along with a flattening yield curve, could pose a challenge to the Fed in deciding whether the economy was ready for another interest rate hike this year.

“There is a concern that economy maybe struggling slightly, with oil prices hitting lows,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“If it’s a supply problem, it’s wonderful for the market,” he said. “If it is demand that is starting to wane, then it’s going to create more questions than give us answers.”

At current levels, the S&P 500 energy index, down 15 perc ent so far this year, is on track to post its worst weekly decline in about 18 months.

U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, but healthcare stocks rallied as Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that would replace Obamacare with a plan that scales back aid to the poor and kills a tax on the wealthy.

Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs rose following the Fed’s stress test results on Thursday. The results showed that 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage, implying they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester and Fed governor Jerome Powell are all scheduled to make appearances later in the day.

Economic data due includes new U.S. single family home sales for May this morning. The reading is expected to show that single family home sales likely grew 5.4 per cent.

Separately, data firm Markit’s preliminary services PMI is expected to have increased to 53.7 in June, from a prior reading of 53.6.

Caterpillar declined 0.55 per cent following a Deutsche Bank downgrade to “hold.”

Bed Bath & Beyond was down 10.43 per cent after the home furnishing retailer reported a bigger-than-expected fall in same-store sales in the first quarter.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error