Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, as tensions over North Korea eased and investors returned to riskier assets, but resource stocks fell broadly as the price of safe-haven gold slipped.

The the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 152.26 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 15,185.64 shortly after the market opened.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups advanced.

Wall Street opened higher on Monday as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly after key U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.44 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 21,987.76. The S&P 500 gained 15.92 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 2,457.24. The Nasdaq Composite added 52.53 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 6,309.09.

Global stocks lost nearly $1-trillion last week after President Donald Trump warned North Korea that it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States, leading to a war of words between Pyongyang and Washington.

However, U.S. officials including National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Director Mike Pompeo played down the risk on Sunday, while South Korea’s president said resolving Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully.

“Feels as though the North Korean tension seems to be abating a bit, with commentary coming out of China and the United States. But the situation seems to have de-escalated in the near term,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

“After the one and a half percent self-off last week, we got a bit of a investor attitude to buy the dip,” Hogan said.

The S&P and the Dow posted their worst weekly decline last week in nearly five months due to the tensions.

However, the three major U.S. stocks indexes managed to break a three-day losing streak on Friday as the chances of another interest rate hike this year were reduced following a weaker-than-expected July consumer price data.

The Federal Reserve has a 2-per-cent inflation target and tracks a measure that has been stuck at 1.5 per cent since May despite the labor market being near full employment.

Oil prices fell as a slowdown in Chinese refining raised concerns about demand in the world’s second-biggest consumer, while an increase in U.S. drilling capacity could deepen a global supply glut.

Among stocks, Tesla rose 0.7 per cent in early trading after two brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, citing the potential success of the company’s Model 3 sedan.

European shares bounced after falling nearly 3 pe rcent last week, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.9 per cent following a similar jump in MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Those gains were led by bounces in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea while MSCI’s world index rose 0.2 per cent.

“The sell-off was around the North Korea risk and escalating rhetoric. It seems to have died down a bit now,” said Caroline Simmons, deputy head of the UK investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

“This week we’re seeing a return to fundamentals which are quite good,” Simmons said. “(Company) earnings have been in line or slightly above expectations, global growth seems OK.”

Last week’s equity losses - and yen gains - were sparked by a war of words between Pyongyang and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

That prompted North Korea to say it was considering plans to fire missiles at the U.S.-held Pacific island of Guam.

While North Korea’s Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday to mark the end of Japanese rule could see tensions rise again, markets are relieved that the weekend passed without more rhetoric. U.S. officials also played down the likelihood of a nuclear conflict with North Korea.

Tokyo shares failed to partake in the region’s gains however, slipping 1 percent to three-month lows even after data showing robust 1.0 per cent second quarter growth in Japan, the sixth straight quarter of expansion.

That was due to worries over the potential impact of the yen’s recent surge against the dollar .. The Japanese currency, which firmed around 1.4 per cent last week, tends to benefit during times of geopolitical or financial stress as Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation.

Japanese investors also repatriated cash held overseas.

The greenback rose 0.5 per cent to 109.70 yen after slipping to 108.720 on Friday, its weakest since April 20. Against a basket of currencies it firmed 0.2 percent, rising off last week’s 10-day lows.

It also firmed 0.6 per cent against the Swiss franc, another currency which is favoured during times of stress and touched two-week highs last week.

“Easing regional geopolitical tensions are taking a toll on the yen, with the currency being the key underperformer (along with safe haven peer Swiss franc) globally,” ING Bank analysts told clients.

“As long as the geopolitics ease, we look for dollar/yen to gradually grind higher along with gently higher U.S. yields.”

