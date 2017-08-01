Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as several companies, including the country’s two biggest airlines, reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.31 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,194.18 shortly after the open, with Air Canada surging 8.2 per cent to $21.46.

U.S. stock indexes kicked off the month on a strong note, with the Dow opening at a record high on Tuesday, driven by a strong earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.69 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 21,983.81. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,477.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.83 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,372.95.

All eyes will be on the quarterly performance of Dow-component Apple, which reports results after the closing bell. The iPhone maker’s shares were up 0.36 per cent in early trading.

Tech has been the best performing sector this year, despite the sector going through bouts of volatility of late on rising valuation concerns.

Investors have been counting on earnings to support high valuations for equities. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15 times.

S&P 500 earnings are expected on average to have grown 10.8 per cent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It’s been a very good earnings season so far which is helping to sustain U.S. stocks at record highs and offset any disappointment with Donald Trump’s inability to make progress on his growth policies,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online forex broker Oanda.

The Dow hit a record closing high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in technology companies kept the S&P 500 in check and pulled the Nasdaq lower.

Economic data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in June as income failed to increase for the first time in seven months.

The core PCE numbers - the Federal Reserve’s preferred metric to gauge inflation - for June edged up 0.1 per cent following a similar increase in May.

In the 12 months through June, the so-called core PCE price index increased 1.5 per cent after advancing by the same margin in May, remaining below the Fed’s 2-per-cent target rate.

Softening inflation and incessant political turmoil has hit prospects of another rate hike this year. Traders are pricing in a 47-per-cent chance of a December hike, compared with a 50 percent probability a month ago, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.

Oil slipped from a two-month high near $53 a barrel on Tuesday as ample global supplies countered strong demand and forecasts of another drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. inventory reports due on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to show crude stocks fell by 2.9 million barrels last week, the fifth straight week of declines. But OPEC production rose in July, a Reuters survey found, despite a deal to cut output.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 26 cents at $52.46 a barrel. . The contract traded intraday at $52.93, the highest since May 25. U.S. crude was down 28 cents at $49.89.

“At the current OPEC production level, the oil market is likely to show a supply deficit of only around 500,000 barrels per day in the second half of the year,” Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank said.

“In other words, OPEC will not achieve its goal of completely eliminating the oversupply by year’s end.”

The latest data point on whether U.S. inventories have fallen further comes from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API), which releases its report at 2030 GMT. The U.S. government’s official data is out on Wednesday.

On the demand side, forecasters including the International Energy Agency have been raising their estimates, lending prices some support. Oil company BP was upbeat, seeing demand growing by 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).

“Global demand is looking pretty strong, and prices will firm around the levels seen today,” BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters after the company reported earnings on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as part of a deal with Russia and other non-members, is reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd from Jan. 1, 2017 until March next year to get rid of excess supply.

OPEC’s adherence to its supply cuts has been high but in recent months production has increased due in part to recovering output in countries exempt from the deal.

Oil output by OPEC rose last month by 90,000 bpd to a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found, led by a further recovery in supply from Libya, one of the exempt producers.

